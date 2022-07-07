European automotive manufacturer installs two more metal 3D printers from SLM Solutions

× Expand SLM 500 metal additive manufacturing system

Two more metal additive manufacturing systems from SLM Solutions are headed to a major automotive manufacturer in Europe.

The unnamed customer, which now counts more than 10 machines including several SLM 500 and SLM 250 systems as part of its 3D printing fleet, is said to be employing metal AM to manufacture vehicle components with a focus on serial production.

"This latest sale is a testament to the quality of our systems and our commitment to making our partners realise their visions,'' comments SLM Solutions CEO, Sam O'Leary. "The productivity and reliability of our systems and the innovation and support of our team make us the go-to with the world's leading automotive OEMs. These are long-lasting relationships forged from trust and close collaboration as much as they are from metal and lasers."

Other high-end automotive companies such as Bugatti, Porsche, and Divergent Technologies are using SLM Solutions' powder bed technology to produce optimised, lightweight metal components.

Following strong sales of its quad-laser SLM 500 system in 2020 and 2021, the German metal AM company reportedly reached a milestone install base of 150 machines globally. The company has also seen strong uptake in its large 12-laser NXG XII 600 machine with companies such as Sintavia, MAN Energy Solutions, Collins Aerospace, Morf3D and more installing the system, in some cases multiple, for use in industries including aerospace and energy.

