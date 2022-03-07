Sintavia invests in two SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing machines

× Expand SLM Solutions

Aerospace supplier Sintavia has placed an order for two NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing systems from SLM Systems.

Sintavia follows MAN Energy Solutions, Collins Aerospace, Divergent Technologies, Morf3D and an unnamed space company in investing the 12-laser platform SLM launched at Formnext 2020. It will supplement Sintavia’s existing fleet of metal 3D printing machines from the likes of EOS, TRUMPF and GE Additive.

Before placing the order, Sintavia tested the capabilities of the NXG XII 600 on a benchmark component that the company says was ‘one of the most challenging builds ever created using the laser powder bed fusion process.’ The part was a large Inconel shrouded impeller with an exposure area of more than 50% and a weight of 174kg. With the NXG XII 600, it was successfully manufactured in under a week.

“It is very clear that future flight and launch OEMs will depend on complex mechanical systems enabled by additive technology,” commented Sintavia founder and CEO Brian Neff. “The sheer size and efficiency of the NXG XII 600 platform will greatly accelerate this profound modality shift. We are looking forward to unlocking its benefits on behalf of our aerospace, defence and space customers.”

“We are excited to strengthen our strategic relationship with Sintavia,” added Charlie Grace, Chief Sales Officer for SLM Solutions. “With the new additions to its fleet, Sintavia can manufacture the most challenging and oversized applications for aerospace, defence and space customers at warp speed. There is no doubt that the amazing capabilities of the NXG XII 600, coupled with the strong market reach of Sintavia, will enable significant innovation and success.”

