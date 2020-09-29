Sintavia installs two more EOS metal 3D printers

× Expand AM Room 1 Additional EOS M400-4 3D printers inside Sintavia's Hollywood, Florida facility.

Two more metal 3D printers have been installed at Sintavia’s Florida-based metal additive manufacturing facility, bringing its total machine installed base to 21 industrial printers.

The pair of EOS M400-4 quad laser printers were delivered just two months after the metal AM service provider's most recent acquisition announcement in June, which saw the delivery of a second GE Additive Arcam Q20+ electron beam system. The company now has a total of eight EOS M400-4 systems in-house alongside machines from Trumpf, SLM and Concept Laser.

“As we have grown over the past several years, we have shied away from issuing press releases when we acquire new equipment. In a normal year, these announcements are kind of boring. However, this is an unusual year, and we feel it is important to let the industry know that demand for aerospace additive manufacturing is booming,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s CEO. “The global pandemic has turned the traditional aerospace supply chain on its head, creating real opportunities for companies like Sintavia to offer high precision solutions to OEMs worldwide, and this trend underpins our announcement today. The EOS M400-4 is the workhorse of our factory, and we continue to see great results with it.”

Sintavia's metal 3D printer fleet is by no means done growing either as the company also shared its plans to add 6 to 8 more large industrial printers by the end of next year and another 8 to 10 in 2022.

Outside of its ever expanding machine capacity, the company also recently announced a collaboration with Siemens on the development of an end-to-end AM software solution which will see Sintavia become a preferred AM partner in exchange for testing and technical feedback on pre-released software. The announcement also centred on the company’s sustainability focus which was highlighted earlier this year in the founding of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, a new outfit established to promote the environmental benefits of AM technologies.

On a recent episode of our Additive Insight podcast, TCT spoke with Sherry Handel, Executive Director at the AMGTA about the sustainability challenges and opportunities facing 3D printing. Listen here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.