Sintavia and Siemens to collaborate on additive manufacturing software development

Metal additive manufacturing provider Sintavia has announced it is working with Siemens on the development of an end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) software solution as a part of Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio.

The collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software will see the Florida-based AM specialist become a preferred AM partner for Siemens in exchange for testing and technical feedback on pre-released software that will be applied to future AM products.

Brian Neff, CEO at Sintavia described the software development as “absolutely essential to making additive a viable manufacturing process.”

Neff said: “We’ve developed a lot of tribal knowledge on how to deliver quality 3D printed metal parts,” he explained. “But we recognise that we can’t just rely on individual expertise to meet the accelerating demand in aerospace for additive manufacturing. We need software to codify the processes we undertake, and not just connect them in a digital thread, but automate them, take our know-how and have it drive activities in the background, so we can achieve optimal efficiency.”

Aaron Frankel, Vice President of the AM Program for Siemens Digital Industries Software, echoed Neff’s statement and called the partnership “vital” to Siemens' efforts in establishing an “automated end-to-end solution that spans the entire AM lifecycle.”

Frankel added: “Sintavia can provide the kind of technical feedback we need to build AM know-how into our digital twin and make the system the expert as opposed to the user. This is a critical step to making additive more widely embraced for volume production. Unlike traditional manufacturing, additive is a process where we don’t have decades of established knowledge that is readily communicated, whether in software or through technical education. Companies can’t afford to make everyone in the AM process an expert; they need the software to automate some tasks, work in the background, and make additive more of a push-button process.”

In a joint press release, the companies also stated plans to focus on sustainability as part of the collaboration with Frankel sharing how sustainability forms a “key part of Siemens 2020+ vision.” It’s a good match for Sintavia, which last year co-founded the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a non-profit organisation aimed at promoting the environmental benefits of AM technologies, and welcomed Siemens earlier this year.

Frankel said: “Siemens’ additive manufacturing software contributes to greener additive manufacturing production not just by streamlining designs and reducing material usage, but also by leveraging simulation to help enable first-time-right 3D printing and optimise AM factory efficiency to eliminate waste. We’re excited to join the AMGTA and work closely with Sintavia to help promote the green benefits of additive manufacturing.”

