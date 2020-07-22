Sintavia to install second GE Additive Arcam Q20plus 3D printer

× Expand Arcam EBM Q20plus.

Sintavia's metal 3D printing fleet is set to get even larger as the company announces plans to install an additional Arcam Q20plus printer from GE Additive early next month.

The Hollywood, Florida-based metal additive manufacturing service provider, which already houses 18 industrial AM machines from EOS, Trumpf, SLM, Concept Laser and Arcam, has acquired this latest system following extensive work to qualify the Q20plus for aerospace applications. Based on Arcam's Electron Beam Melting technology, acquired by GE Additive in 2016, the machine has been designed specifically to address the cost-efficient production of aerospace parts such as turbine blades and structural airframe components.

"Over the past several years, we have worked to qualify the Q20plus for aerospace manufacturing and now have several aerostructure product lines that depend on this technology," said Brian R. Neff, Sintavia's CEO. "Electron beam printing is an excellent option for complex titanium aerospace components, and this business line will continue to grow for us. Even in a difficult overall manufacturing environment, the demand we have seen for EB-built components is very encouraging."

Sintavia opened its 55,000 square foot advanced manufacturing facility in May last year with 25 million USD worth of equipment including a second Arcam Q20plus, an Arcam A2X, six EOS M400s, five EOS M290s, three SLM 280s, Concept Laser M2, and Trumpf TruPrint 3000. Earlier this year, the company also announced itself as a founding member of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association, which was established to promote the environmental benefits of AM technologies.