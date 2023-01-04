Braskem acquires taulman3D, expanding its portfolio of materials for additive manufacturing applications

Braskem has announced the acquisition of taulman3D, a leading 3D filament supplier of nylon, recycled PETG, and PET filaments to aerospace, automotive, healthcare, industrial, government and higher education professionals.

The buying company says the acquisition will be a ‘perfect complement’ to its existing portfolio of filaments, pellets, and powders designed specifically for 3D printing applications.

Jason Vagnozzi, Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, Braskem said: “Braskem’s acquisition of taulman3D brings a high-quality 3D filament producer with a globally diversified client list and a highly complementary product portfolio. With projections for the 3D printing industry expected to grow from $15 billion today to $78 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated 20% CAGR, we see enhanced opportunities to serve this rapidly growing demand. Today’s acquisition doubles Braskem’s market share in the additive manufacturing market and further accelerates our growth strategy.”

Braskem offers solutions across 3D printing filaments and technologies including fused filament fabrication (FFF), selective laser sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion.

Zach Lichaa, taulman3D President, added: “We’re extremely proud to have built one of the leading 3D printing businesses in the world over the last decade, with private and public sector clients in dozens of countries. Braskem’s significant research and development resources and their world-class production teams will enable us to serve our clients with even greater focus and product innovation as additive manufacturing becomes increasingly engrained in global supply chains.”

The filament and polymer offerings include:

Carbon Fibre Alloy Nylon 3D Printer Filament

Glass Fibre Alloy Nylon 3D Printer Filament

Alloy 910 3D Printer Filament

Alloy 910 High Heat 3D Printer Filament

PCTPE 3D Printer Filament

TECH-G 3D Printer Filament

T-Glase 3D Printer Filament

Bridge Nylon, Nylon 230, Nylon 645 and Nylon 680 (FDA Material)

PA Cast Plate Nylon 3D Printer Filament

SAC1060 – Support Material for Nylon

Guideline 3D Printer Filament (Medical Grade)

In the second half of 2022, Braskem entered a partnership with Essentium to unlock sustainable additive manufacturing at scale with polyolefin materials.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.