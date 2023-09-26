Carbon announces new customisable high performance 3D printing elastomer

× Expand Carbon Carbon EPU 46

Carbon has announced the release of EPU 46, its newest elastomer material. EPU 46 offers a combination of high-performance material properties, excellent durability, and a range of colour options according to the company. The material can be used for applications such as saddles, footwear, and grips.

EPU 46 is designed to meet the ‘growing demands’ of requirements for a broad spectrum of industries according to Carbon, with a focus on performance, comfort, aesthetics and more. The company says it offers customers the ability to finetune the material stiffness without compromising its printability or changing its material properties.

The company says that EPU 46 pushers Carbon’s efforts in sustainability as the elastomer contains 40% bio-based material and is designed for solvent-free spin cleaning and resin reclaim to minimise production waste.

“EPU 46 is the future of elastomer customisation, combining the benefits of performance, comfort and durability with the excitement of custom colours and tunable material stiffness,” said Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials at Carbon. “EPU 46 furthers our commitment to providing a robust and complete idea-to-production platform that can be fully customised to our client’s specifications. This is truly the next step in our journey to creating anything that can be dreamt up.”

The dual-cure and energy-returning properties offer new benefits according to the company, including speed and customisation, colour fastness, and increased stiffness.

Carbon says the tuning of lattice parameters, such as strut diameter or cell size, enables a wide range of part stiffnesses. The ability to also tune the material stiffness allows for a wide range of tactile qualities according to the company, particularly suited for handles, grips, and thin features where it is challenging to match a soft compression.

Carbon recently spoke to TCT about its bioabsorbable elastomers for issue 31.5 of TCT Magazine Europe.

