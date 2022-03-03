Carbon adds Michelle Johnston Holthaus to Board of Directors

Carbon has announced the appointment of Michelle Johnston Holthaus to the company’s Board of Directors.

Holthaus is the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation. She has held a variety of roles at Intel since 1996, including Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer where she led the company’s global sales, marketing and communications functions.

In joining the Carbon Board of Directors, Holthaus will sit beside Chairman and co-founder Joseph DeSimone, President and CEO Ellen Kullman, former Ford CEO Alan Mulally, former KPMG Managing Partner Deborah M. Messemer, Adidas Group CIO Andreas Hubert, and several others.

“I’m thrilled to join Carbon’s Board of Directors during a time of continued innovation,” commented Holthaus. “I’ve led growth in both small and large businesses, and I believe that a customer first mindset is essential to growing a viable company. Carbon has built a solid foundation with their customer advocacy initiatives, and I look forward to uncovering new opportunities and contributing to their continued success.”

“As Carbon matures as a company, we strive to build an independent, diverse Board of Directors to advise across our entire business,” added Kullman. “Michelle brings an in-depth understanding of the customer perspective. Her expertise in revenue generation will be an asset to Carbon as we increase our investment in innovation and expand our footprint in various industries.”

