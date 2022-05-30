Carbon appoints Phil DeSimone & Craig Carlson to Office of the CEO

Carbon has appointed Phil DeSimone and Craig Carlson to the newly created Office of the CEO, with Ellen Kullman stepping up to Chair of the Board as of June 1, 2022.

Co-founder, former CEO and existing Chair of the Board Joseph DeSimone will remain on the company’s Board of Directors.

He again leaves his duties to Kullman, who was appointed as CEO in November 2019 after years serving on the company’s Board. She guided the company through the pandemic and has now returned to the Board as Chair where she intends to provide support to the incoming leadership of DeSimone and Carlson, as well as contributing to the company’s future growth plans.

“As I take a step aside and into the position as Chair of the Board, I am prepared to provide guidance on the company’s growth strategy alongside the current Board members,” commented Kullman. “I have full confidence that Phil and Craig are the right leaders to drive innovation, ensure customer success and reinforce our company culture. They’ve collaborated for years on building the business and bring complementary strengths to lead the company through continued growth.”

As partners in the newly created Office of the CEO, DeSimone and Carlson will have shared corporate responsibilities. DeSimone, a co-founder and Chief Product and Business Development Officer has been credited with building Carbon’s most strategic partnerships and customer relationships. Carlson, meanwhile, has held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Carbon since 2014, where he has spearheaded innovation and scaled the company’s engineering operations.

“Driving innovation in product development and manufacturing industries continues to be at the core of our long-term goals and day-to-day efforts,” offered Carlson. “Our customers are successfully manufacturing, from prototyping to production, at scale on our platform. Our joint leadership will allow Carbon to continue building our platform and organisation efficiently.”

“I’m genuinely looking forward to continued leadership with Craig,” added DeSimone. “Over the years of working together, we’ve demonstrated additive manufacturing can be used to create critical medical supplies during times of despair like our recent pandemic, address our most recent supply chain challenges, and create innovative consumer goods that elevate the consumer experience. We take pride in the work we do, the people at Carbon, our community, and are excited about the future of digital manufacturing.”

