Cave Holdings USA Inc. joins Roboze 3D Parts Network localising non-metallic industrial AM in Guyana

× Expand Roboze

Roboze has announced that Cave Holdings USA Inc. has joined the Roboze 3D Parts Network.

Cave Holdings USA is a management and investment firm that owns and partners with several international direct service businesses and industries. The industries include energy, logistics, security and defence, aerospace and off-planet, and research and development.

By joining the network, Cave Holdings will enhance production capacities within Guyana by offering qualified 3D printed spare parts manufactured with Roboze additive manufacturing systems and innovative materials.

According to Cave Holdings, Guyana has a ‘very attractive macroeconomic environment’, having established activities and initiatives that have led it to rapid economic growth in recent years. Cave Holdings says that companies in Guyana have chosen to expand investments and develop technological business models to drive positive growth in the country.

Cave Holdings has chosen Roboze as a technological partner to increase its local operation in Guyana, the partnership aims to accelerate the digital transition by joining the companies of the Roboze 3D Parts global network.

“With Roboze we intend to boost production capabilities in Guyana and offer qualified 3D printed spare parts such as pumps, valves, pipe supports, subsea services and more,” said Angela Kilic-Cave, President of Cave Holdings USA Inc. “I am sure this partnership will allow us to support not only the energy sector, but also to operate in the industrial, aerospace, medical and mobility sectors of the future.”

Roboze 3D Parts is an on-demand additive manufacturing service with a focus on delivering designs in extreme environments, and solving engineering challenges with ‘high-precision, high performance’ parts. The service is provided through a network of specialised additive manufacturing centres around the world that use Roboze ARGO Production technology to ensure consistency.

Arash Shadravan, Roboze Global Business Development Director, said: “Guyana is a country with a rapidly growing economy and a promising future. The pandemic has brought to light the importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of supply chain disruptions. Roboze and Cave Holdings USA recognise the potential for industrial additive manufacturing to play a key role in supporting the growth and resilience of Guyana’s economy. By localising these services, Guyana will not only benefit from improved efficiency and competitiveness in the energy sector, but also in industries such as medical, mobility, industrial, and agriculture.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.