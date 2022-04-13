Prototal UK joins Roboze 3D Parts Network

× Expand Hand-out Roboze Roboze argo Roboze's Argo 500 3D printer

Prototal UK has installed a Roboze ARGO 500 3D printing system after becoming part of the additive manufacturing vendor’s 3D Parts Network.

The Roboze 3D Parts Network is made up of certified facilities which have decided to support the Roboze Distributed Manufacturing model. This model connects demand directly with supply via an on-demand and just-in-time additive manufacturing service, which aims to provide parts while reducing waste, shipment and CO2 emissions.

Prototal UK is already a trusted supplier of additively manufactured parts into the aerospace, motorsport, automotive, medical and industrial sectors, while the wider Prototal Industries business spans 6 countries throughout Europe. It also acquired the 3T Additive Manufacturing polymer business in 2020. Aligning with Roboze, Prototal UK will now begin to leverage the Roboze ARGO 500 machine, which is said to boast a heated chamber up to 180°C and is compatible with materials like PEEK, ULTEM AM9085F and Carbon PA.

“We are delighted to have added the Roboze technology to our additive manufacturing offering,” commented Martin Nottingham, MD, Prototal UK. “The potential this machine has to disrupt the polymer and metal additive manufacturing divide is vast and we can’t wait to share the benefits of this with our customers. Being part of the 3D parts network also allows us to have a great technical partnership with Roboze and collaboratively educate the UK market.”

“This is a great time for Roboze. Gaining the trust of a player like Prototal adds great enthusiasm for the team and for the entire Roboze 3D Parts network,” added Giancarlo Scianatico, Roboze EMEA Business Director. “Their experience will allow us to scale our model even further and quickly reach the goal of digital transition and sustainability of producers around the world. A new way of doing things is possible and with Prototal UK this is now more concrete than ever.”

