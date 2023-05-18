Chemicals company Scott Bader showcases new Crestaform additions at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand Scott Bader Untitled design - 1 The Scott Bader team

UK-based chemicals company, Scott Bader, has revealed details of its plans for TCT 3Sixty, which include showcasing advanced 3D printing resins, and the level of precision that is able to be achieved with the materials.

First of all, the new Crestaform 8K from the company is designed to ‘unlock the potential’ of 8K LCD and DLP 3D printers, through the creation of intricate product features in grey and black colour options. The precision levels that be achieved with these materials will be demonstrated with Crestaform Dental Modelling HP.

Dr Szymon Przybylak, Polymer Development Manager for Scott Bader’s composites division said: “Innovation is at the heart of Scott Bader and something we will be showcasing in abundance at the exhibition. Perhaps the clearest example of the progress we’re making in this field will be seeing our Dental Modelling HP development in action.

“By pairing exceptional scan-to-model dimensional stability with rapid print speeds, we can achieve a surface finish and aesthetics that present outstanding definition of margin lines and anatomical details.”

Alongside the new development, the company is also presenting a new general purpose resin formulation for 3D printing applications such as high-resolution models, figurines, rapid prototyping and jewellery.

For LCD and DLP 3D printesr, the Crestaform Rapid 2.0 offers enhanced colour, robust mechanical performance and increased usability according to Scott Bader. The resin is available in clear, white, and grey shades, and joins Crestaform Open in completing the company’s line-up at TCT 3Sixty of what it says is an ‘almost universal rapid prototyping solution’ compatible with LCD, SLA and DLP models, including Formlabs Form 2, Asiga UV Max, Anycubic Photon Ultra and Elegoo Mars 2.

“Crestaform presents a strong and growing portfolio of resins that have been further complemented with these four additions to our robust, durable and rapid collection and we’re looking forward to demonstrating our full capabilities at the show,” added Przybylak.

Dubbed the ‘UK’s definitive and most influential 3D Printing and additive manufacturing event’, TCT 3Sixty, is taking place at Birmingham NEC from 7-8 June 2023.