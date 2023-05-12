TCT 3Sixty 2023: Hear from additive manufacturing experts at LEGO, JCB, Ocado, Natural History Museum and more

TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, is returning to Birmingham’s NEC on June 7-8, 2023.

The event brings together market leading technology suppliers, service companies, and the largest free additive manufacturing and 3D printing conference on the planet.

Across four stages, attendees will be able to hear first-hand from additive manufacturing end-users such as Ocado, JCB, Collins Aerospace, Natural History Museum, LEGO Group, LISI Aerospace, Boston Consulting, and Oscar-winning animation studio Mackinnon & Saunders.

Analysts and consultants from Boston Consulting Group and CONTEXT will provide an overview of the current state of AM adoption, while Phil Reeves and AMGTA will each explore the reality of 3D printing's sustainability claims.

The programme also features the latest cutting-edge research from some of the world’s best including Fraunhofer Institute, University of Bristol, University of Birmingham, University of Toledo, University Carlos III of Madrid and Angela Ruskin University.

Knowledge partners Additive Manufacturing UK, DfAM Network and PrintCity will also run specialist sessions during the program focused on examples of how to adopt the technologies and design for additive manufacturing.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd, said: “The 2023 programme is the best we have ever assembled in the UK. Almost 100 speakers with a combined industry experience of almost 1,000 years will contribute to the programme. You cannot get that quality of learning for free anywhere else on the planet”

“We are often asked why the programme is free at our UK event, and it is simple. We see this as the best way to drive the UK market forward. By removing the barriers to learning and enabling access to the knowledge base we have here and overseas, we can supercharge adoption and increase the usage of these amazing technologies across all sectors of industry in the UK. For that reason, 2023 offers greater value from visiting TCT 3Sixty than ever before. We look forward to welcoming the additive community to Birmingham for this unsurpassed learning opportunity.”

TCT 3Sixty will take place in Hall 1 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 7-8 June 2023. Register for free.