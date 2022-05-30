A to Z of TCT 3Sixty: 3D printing applications, insights + more

TCT 3Sixty 2022 is nearly here. More than 160 exhibitors are set to showcase their latest 3D printing and additive manufacturing products at the NEC Birmingham on 8-9th June, complemented by a packed three-stage conference programme that will bring together experts, adopters and researchers to share their AM insights. To get you up to speed on what's on offer, check out our A to Z of the UK''s premier 3D printing showcase.

Applications

New technologies are all well and good but finding the right application is paramount. Whether you're looking to implement 3D printing for the first time or already well on your way to production, TCT 3Sixty promises a wealth of application inspiration from healthcare to aviation and beyond. On the show floor you'll find examples of how jigs and fixtures are transforming traditional manufacturing lines, how AM is enabling new, optimised products for mass production, and just about everything in between.

Business

TCT 3Sixty is where business happens. With brands like Amazon, Bentley, Rolls Royce and Dyson already signed up to attend, you're sure to make the connections you need for your business. What's more, when you're ready to take that next step, you'll also find the UK's leading technology providers such as Matsuura, Laser Lines, Tri-Tech 3D and SYS Systems to help you make the right purchasing decisions for your application.

Connect

This year, TCT 3Sixty will have a dedicated spot for you to meet with those all important industry players. The TCT Connect Lounge sponsored by Wayland Additive has been designed for visitors to network with existing connections or setup in-person meetings with new ones made through TCT’s digital Event Hub or on the show floor.

Developments

As always, TCT 3Sixty is THE place to see the latest technology developments in the AM space. While the gap between our 2021 and 2022 editions is much shorter than usual, we're certainly not short on new technology additions to the product line-up. The show will provide visitors with a chance to see what's new from leading brands like 3D Systems, HP, Stratasys, EOS and more, many of which will have UK firsts on the stands.

EAO

Evaluation, Adoption and Optimisation are the three pillars of TCT 3Sixty's renowned content programme. Whether you're new to the industry or looking to take your AM investment to the next level, you'll find content geared towards wherever you are on the adoption curve from market analysis to give you an overview of the state of the market, to in-depth looks at topics like sustainability and supply chain.

Filaments, powders, pellets …

Increasingly, the message in additive is: it's all about materials. As applications advance, the need for materials that meet the demands of industry becomes all the more pertinent. Luckily, the show floor will have you covered whether you're looking to learn more about filaments for desktop extrusion systems or specialised metal powders for powder bed machines.

Global Perspectives

This year will see the launch of a new series with leading industry consultant Todd Grimm. TCT's Global Perspectives will bring together different viewpoints from three different countries and areas of expertise to explore AM's burning topics in a forum style setting. At TCT 3Sixty, that first topic will be supply chain and Grimm will be joined by experts from Boston Consulting Group, University of Bristol and Equinor to discuss what AM adoption looks like across different supply networks, industries and regions.

Hall of Fame

While we were unable to welcome our 2020 Hall of Fame inductees in-person, this year we'll be celebrating Terry Wohlers and Phill Dickens' contributions to the AM industry alongside our 2022 inductee. This year's six nominees are Diana Kalisz, Elaine Hunt, Jean-Pierre Kruth, Melissa Orme, Nora Toure and Wilhelm Meiners, who were selected by our esteemed TCT Expert Advisory Board – a group of leading AM industry experts.

Inspired Minds

We're excited to be partnering with The CREATE Education Project again on our TCT Inspired Minds programme. Almost 100 students will attend the event and spend time in 3D printing workshops and tours which are designed to inspire the next generation into STEAM careers by sharing insights from AM industry experts.

Jason Bradbury

The man with the job of announcing this year's Hall of Fame inductee and TCT Awards winners (more on that later) is Jason Bradbury, a technology journalist and television presenter who has a passion for science and engineering, and is probably best known as a presenter on Channel 5's The Gadget Show.

Knowledge Bar

Looking for answers to your AM questions? The Knowledge Bar should be your first port of call for a 1-2-1 chat with an industry thought leader. Jeremy Pullin, Jonathan Rowley, Stefanie Brickwede and more will be on-hand to offer impartial expertise on your AM projects, ideas and challenges. Visit the TCT 3Sixty Hub now to book some time into your schedule.

Live demonstrations

There's nothing quite like a demonstration to provide that 'Aha!' moment. The show floor will be packed with examples of machines, software and more running live throughout to give you the chance to see up close how the latest additive technologies work and gain a deeper understanding of how they can work for you business.

Matchmaking

Logging into the TCT Event Hub will also allow you to maximise your time at the show by building your schedule and making those crucial connections - even before the doors to the NEC's Hall 9 open. Register now to use our online networking features and get matchmaking with the exhibitors, people and products most relevant to you.

New products

Speaking of products, with over 160 exhibitors on the show floor, TCT 3Sixty promises the largest concentration of new AM products in the UK including Markforged's new FX20 system and Theta Technologies' new RD1-TT NDT solution. From metals to polymers, services to resellers, you'll be sure to find all of the information you need to get you up to speed on the latest and greatest in AM technologies.

One pass - nine events

This year's event will take place during Manufacturing & Engineering Week so we've teamed up with Nineteen Group and Mark Allen Group to offer visitors access to nine events taking place across the NEC. By registering for your visitor pass, you will automatically have access to TCT 3Sixty and our sister event Med-Tech Innovation Expo, alongside Design Engineering Expo, Manufacturing Expo, Engineering Expo, Maintec, Subcon, The Engineer Expo and Manufacturing Management Show.

Panels

Expect lively conversations with a range of experts on key topics such as sustainability and modernising your AM production. Sponsors including HP and EOS will also be bringing along real end-users users to share how they are implementing 3D printing into their workflows. Be sure to bring your questions too.

Quality Assurance Short Course - ASTM

ASTM International will be bringing its established AM fundamentals short course to TCT 3Sixty. Taking place on June 8th, this course will provide a concise overview of the key considerations for how to achieve Quality Assurance in Additive Manufacturing. Participants will receive a digital Certificate of Attendance from ASTM International. Book your place here.

Registration is FREE

If 17 reasons for attending weren't already enough, how about this one? Registration for TCT 3Sixty is free. That means all conference sessions, access to Knowledge Bar experts, networking features, and plenty more, are all just a few clicks away.

× Expand The TCT 3Sixty Conference will feature more than 60 speakers

Super-users

That also includes top users of AM technologies including Deutsche Bahn, BAE Systems, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, to name just a few across two days and two stages. Whether you want to learn how to get started with your first application, design optimisation or environmental considerations for your AM workflows, the TCT Conference has got you covered.

TCT Awards

Bring your bow ties and ball gowns - the TCT Awards are back and given the countless innovations that have occurred since our last Awards ceremony in 2019, this industry has ample reason to celebrate. Join us as we honour the best applications, technologies and collaborations across 11 categories on 9th June at Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Get your tickets here.

UK opportunity

The UK is an important market for AM with the latest figures suggesting it is the third fastest growing market in the world, coupled with the fifth biggest install base of machines. At the show, you'll find plenty of examples of UK innovation whether it's Aston University's talk on 'Bringing Additive Manufacture to Work' or UK-founded companies like WAAM3D and Wayland Additive highlighting their technological developments.

Value chain

AM isn't just about 3D printers and at TCT 3Sixty, you'll find every piece of the AM puzzle from software to post-processing and metrology. It's more than 'just pressing print' and you're guaranteed to come away with an understanding of everything you need to establish or accelerate your AM output.

Women in 3D Printing

We're thrilled to be collaborating with Women in 3D Printing to award our second Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award. This year we'll also be hosting a special fireside chat with Women in 3D Printing President Kristin Mulherin and this year's winner who will be announced during the TCT Awards.

Xerox, Xact Metal …

These are just some of the names you can expect to hear from on the TCT Introducing Stage. This popular platform is back for 2022 and is the best place to soak up the latest AM product information in short, easy to digest, 20 minute segments.

Your schedule

With just two days to take in all that TCT 3Sixty has to offer, we know your time is precious. The TCT Event Hub allows you to build your schedule by adding talks, 1-2-1s, must-see products and more to your planner (Editor's note: I've used it to book all of my meetings for this year's event instead of getting lost on LinkedIn - it's really easy!).

Zero sales pitches

The TCT Conference is all about AM users. On our North and South stages, you won't find any sales pitches, just valuable information from end-users, researchers and experts to fuel your business and AM projects. See the full line-up here.

