Wayland Additive to highlight NeuBeam additive manufacturing technology at TCT 3Sixty

UK-based additive manufacturing (AM) company Wayland Additive is set to highlight its NeuBeam metal AM technology at TCT 3Sixty on June 8-9th.

Sponsoring the TCT Connect Lounge, a dedicated hub for visitors to meet with existing connections or setup in-person meetings with new ones made through TCT’s digital Event Hub, experts from Wayland will be on-hand to discuss how its unique approach to eBeam powder bed fusion (PBF) can be applied to a range of industrial production applications.

Peter Hansford, Business Development Director at Wayland says, “Since coming out of the pandemic lockdowns, and as shows re-boot across the world, Wayland has been busy visiting customers and prospects, and travelling to events across the world. With TCT 3Sixty, we are delighted to commit to our first fully fledged UK-based event. While we have met with a number of UK companies at our launch events in Huddersfield last year, there is nothing like the ability to meet a well-qualified and substantial audience as we expect to do at TCT.”

Wayland first introduced its NeuBeam technology in 2019 and has since launched its Calibur3 system. Earlier this year, the company sold its first machine to Canadian engineering consultancy firm Exergy Solutions and last month established an MOU with EWI in the U.S. to identify collaborative commercial and government projects and further the technology. Wayland says its NeuBeam process overcomes challenges faced by users of PBF with either lasers or eBeams for metal materials and, as a result, opens up new application and material possibilities.

Hansford continued: “We are all excited by what the Calibur3 opens up for industry through the use of metal AM for production, and members of our team will welcome visitors at the TCT 3Sixty Connect Lounge where we will be gathered to discuss new applications. NeuBeam is a hot part process rather than a hot bed process. This efficiently creates parts that are free of residual stresses because the high temperatures are only applied to the part and not the bed, ensuring free-flowing powder post-build (no sinter cake) and stress-free parts with reduced energy consumption. Furthermore, the process overcomes many of the limitations for manufacturing large components – no residual thermal stresses, no gas cross-flow, and a much simpler powder removal process than existing eBeam systems. With Neubeam there is no need for structural supports (or the use of EDM to remove them), or specific build plates, meaning time and money spent on post-processing is vastly reduced. There are also faster warm-up and shorter cool-down times meaning improved productivity.

"We can run through in detail what this open ups for you at TCT 3Sixty, and look forward to discussing how the Calibur3 can help you in your manufacturing endeavours moving forward.”

