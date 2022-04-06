Wayland Additive signs MOU with EWI to advance eBeam metal additive manufacturing

× Expand Wayland Calibur3

Wayland Additive has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with engineering consultancy EWI Inc., which will see one if its Calibur3 additive manufacturing systems installed at EWI’s Buffalo Manufacturing Works facility in the US.

The two companies are set to work together to identify collaborative commercial and government projects, and further advance electron beam (eBeam) powder bed fusion (PBF) technology.

Will Richardson, CEO at Wayland, which first introduced its Calibur3 production system last year based on its proprietary NeuBeam metal 3D printing process, commented: “EWI has a stellar reputation for working with and leveraging advanced technology for industry. Calibur3 opens up many new opportunities for production applications of eBeam metal additive manufacturing because of the unique capabilities of the NeuBeam process. EWI quickly understood this and have committed to working with us to develop new commercial opportunities in a number of areas. We are very excited to support EWI and the Buffalo Manufacturing Works team going forward.”

EWI is an independent engineering consultancy, trusted across industry and government, with comprehensive labs and advanced manufacturing technology resources dedicated to production process development and improvement. Working with Wayland, EWI expects to leverage the capabilities of the Calibur3, which is already being deployed bv Canadian engineering consultancy firm Exergy Solutions, to identify new opportunities for metal AM production applications.

Mark Barfoot, Director of AM Programs at EWI said: “The Wayland technology was identified as part of an Additive Manufacturing Consortium (AMC) project that researched emerging technologies. Calibur3’s ability to print without solidifying the entire powder cake gives it the potential to produce features that were formerly not suited for eBeam PBF.”

“We look forward to working with the innovative team at Wayland Additive to add this unique capability to our suite of metal AM processes,” Ron Aman, Senior Technology Leader of AM at EWI added. “Our customers are very interested in leveraging the capabilities of Calibur3 for their applications and EWI is well positioned in the US and international markets to support the breadth and depth of interest. We look forward to participating in the rapid growth of this new AM process and supporting Wayland along the way with process and material development.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.