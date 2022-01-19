Finalists announced for 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award

× Expand From top left, clockwise: Katy Milne, Diana Kalisz, Ellen Lee, Eliana Fu, and Candice Majewski.

This finalists for the 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award have been announced.

Unveiled during a live panel session at Women in 3D Printing’s (Wi3DP) TIPE 3D Printing Conference, the five finalists were selected by TCT and Wi3DP, a global organisation dedicated to promoting, supporting, and inspiring women in additive manufacturing (AM), following hundreds of nominations put forward by the 3D printing and AM community.

The finalists are:

The award is a collaboration between the TCT Group and Wi3DP and spotlights women who are leading the charge in the 3D printing and AM sector. After making its debut in 2019, the first recipient of the award was Professor Wai Yee Yeong, Program Director at the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP).

Today’s announcement marks the launch of the public vote to decide who will take home the 2022 TCT Wi3DP Innovator Award. Enter your vote now.

Voting closes on 23rd February and the winner will be presented at the TCT Awards ceremony which returns to Birmingham, UK on June 8th.

Submissions for this year's 11 technology and application TCT Award categories are also now open.

Meet the finalists

Eliana Fu, Industry Manager, Aerospace and Medical | TRUMPF

After having worked extensively in materials science in the traditional manufacturing world, Eliana Fu turned her attention to Additive Manufacturing at SpaceX and then with Relativity Space. Eliana then joined TRUMPF as Industry Manager, Aerospace & Medical.During this time she has worked tirelessly to encourage women and girls to join the field of AM.

Diana Kalisz, Vice President, Materials | 3D Systems

Diana Kalisz has been part of 3D Systems for more than 30 years–joining the company in 1989 after beginning her career in aerospace. She has worked in a variety of capacities including managing printer, software and materials programs as well as leading the company’s overall engineering organisation. Diana is a valued member of P.E.O who support higher education for women.

Ellen Lee, Technical Leader of AM for Research & Advanced Engineering | Ford Motor Company

Dr Ellen Lee established Ford’s dedicated AM research program in 2014, playing a key role in the entire process verification work stream and driving implementation within Ford. In her current role, Dr Lee sets the strategic direction for AM and its integration across the enterprise through the development of the AM technology roadmap, qualification and standardisation of AM use cases, and development of AM training and education.

Candice Majewski, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering | University of Sheffield

Since learning about AM as a student, Candice has been involved in research and development of 3D Printing technologies for almost 20 years. As a University Lecturer, Candice is passionate about inspiring the next generation of 3D Printing experts, and has gone on to teach over a thousand students, many of which have gone into careers in 3D printing.

Katy Milne, Head of Industrial Strategy | FlyZero

Dr Katy Milne is the Head of Industrial Strategy for FlyZero-an Aerospace Technology Institute project to lay the UK's roadmaps to zero carbon aviation. Before FlyZero, Katy was Chief Engineer for DRAMA -a £14.3m additive manufacturing project led by the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing -enabling the adoption of metal powder bed additive for UK aerospace supply chain.

