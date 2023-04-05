Conflux partners with Rocket Factory Augsburg for 3D printed aerospace heat exchangers

× Expand Conflux Technology/Rocket Factory Augsburg

Australian 3D printed heat exchanger manufacturer Conflux Technology, and German-based Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) are entering into a partnership to embed the Conflux heat exchanger into a gas duct of an orbital rocket. The project is part of the Australian Space Agency’s Moon to Mars Initiative: Supply Chain Capability Improvement Grant Program.

The 1 million AUD grant funding is being used to develop and manufacture the heat exchanger with 3D printing. Produced on the EOS M300-4, the heat exchanger will be developed, built, and put through a functional test this year, and will be printed in Monel 500K material.

“Conflux is partnering with RFA to embed next generation heat exchange technology into a rocket engine. At Conflux we are establishing ourselves as leaders in the development and commercialisation of 3D printed thermal solutions and relevant materials for extreme applications. With support from the Australian Space Agency’s Moon to Mars Grant Supply Chain Capability Improvement grant, we are now applying it to the rapidly expanding space industry,” said Dan Woodford, Chief Commercial Officer, Conflux Technology.

Conflux Technology/Rocket Factory Augsburg Monel 500K test part close-up

The Moon to Mars Initiative supports Australian organisations with projects that could contribute to NASA’s endeavour to go to the Moon and on to Mars. Conflux says it is proud to be one of the businesses awarded funding under the initiative, which the agency says is an important part of the Agency’s goal to transform and grow the Australian space industry.

In late 2022, Conflux also announced the release of its 3D printed high-performance and configurable Cartridge heat exchanger, which featured an embedded 3D printed core into traditionally manufactured housings.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.