Conflux Technology targets AS9100D aerospace certification

Australian metal additive manufacturing company Conflux Technology, an innovator of heat exchangers, has announced its commitment towards the aerospace certification standard AS9100D.

As part of its commitment to being a laser focused specialist, the certification includes design, something unusual in the industry.

“This marks a considerable step up in our Quality Assurance strategy, and will demonstrate the organisation’s commitment to providing the highest standards of quality and technical excellence to our customers,” said Andrew Milner, Business Analyst and Quality Assurance expert at Conflux Technology.

A six-month process, Conflux has already passed the first stage and is well placed to complete the next stage, currently forecast for completion by the beginning of 2023.

AS9100D is an international quality management system standard for the aerospace, space and defence industries. It includes numerous additional requirements above and beyond ISO 9001:2015. The certification process is overseen by the IAQC (International Aerospace Quality Group) an industry owned and operation certification scheme.

Conflux has a unique specialisation in both heat transfer and additive manufacturing. Its years of working with aerospace primes enables its customers accelerated development programs.

Andrew Milner leads the process. He is an experienced quality assurance expert and is the auditor of the scheme. Milner moved from the UK to Australia in 2019 to take up the role of Senior Aerospace Auditor for the Australasia and Asia-Pacific region. He was responsible for managing the certification programs of several major aerospace/defence primes.

After several years in third-party inspection and certification, Milner joined Conflux Technology. He is in charge of maintaining and improving Conflux’s Quality Management System in-line with AS9100 and ISO9001 requirements.

Conflux believes it is a pioneer in thermal and fluid applications through expert engineering and production. Conflux began in the world of F1 engineering, where founder and CEO Michael Fuller developed heat exchanger designs and improved performance outcomes.

The company says that its heat exchange technology has transformed product and system performance across aerospace, automotive, motorsports, micro-electronics, industrial and energy industries.

Conflux launched its first product in June of 2022, with a 3D printed water charge air cooler, applicable to motorsport and high-end automotive markets.

