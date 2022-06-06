Conflux Technology launches 3D printed Water Charge Air Cooler as first product

× 1 of 2 Expand Conflux Technology × 2 of 2 Expand Conflux Technology Prev Next

Conflux Technology, a vertically integrated additive manufacturer of thermal and fluid applications, has released a high-performance Water Charge Air Cooler (WCAC) as its first product.

It comes just a couple of weeks after the company announced a 3D printed heat exchanger collaboration with GKN Additive and over six months after it raised AUD$8.5m in its Series A round.

Applicable to motorsport and high-end automotive markets, Conflux believes it WCAC product ‘rivals and out-performs’ other leading WCACs in a number of areas. Benchmarking its flagship product against leading microtube WCAC products, Conflux claims its core volume is 15% smaller, while also reporting a 24% reduction in air-side pressure drop and 82% reductio in coolant pressure drop. There is also said to be a 39% reduction in wet weight and 31% reduction in dry weight.

The Conflux WCAC are scalable and configurable to unique boundary conditions, as well as performance and packaging requirements.

“The Conflux WCAC embodies how we deliver what motorsport and elite auto makers ask for – a definitive performance advantage,” commented Dan Woodford, Conflux’s new Chief Product Officer. “A product is rapidly configured to our customer’s prioritisation of performance, size and packaging requirements. AM lets us supply the WCAC with low lead time and competitively priced.”

As the company launched its flagship product, it has sought to showcase the WCAC to a range of European automobile manufacturers.

“Customers were commenting on both the detail of the parts and the surface finish. They couldn’t believe the level of detail within the WCAC and how it was designed,” offered Ben Batagol, Conflux’s Head of Business Development. “It solidified their understanding that Conflux is a long way ahead of our competitors with what we showcased. Customers responded with amazement and disbelief as they held a part designed by our engineers embedding complex AM geometries into a production ready WCAC.”

