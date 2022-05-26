GKN Additive & COnflux Technology announce 3D printed heat exchanger collaboration

× Expand GKN Additive/ Conflux

Metal additive manufacturing firm Conflux Technology and GKN Additive have announced they are working together to develop, design and produce 3D printed heat exchangers in Europe.

Conflux utilises metal 3D printing technology to develop heat exchanger applications for the aerospace, energy, microelectronics, automotive and packaged goods industries and raised AUD$8.5m last year.

As the Australian firm looks to expand its reach into Europe, it has aligned with GKN Additive to tap into the company’s extensive high volume production experience, as well as its additive manufacturing proficiencies. Heat exchangers are a growing application of 3D printing technology across industrial sectors because of its capacity to improve the cooling of critical components through advanced design.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our customers access to GKN Additive’s manufacturing services,” commented Michael Fuller, CEO and founder of Conflux Technology. “Its capability to manufacture large volume orders in Europe is a perfect fit for our EU customers looking for serial production near point of use. Being able to provide our technology to their vast array of top tier and technologically advanced customers is already proving fruitful.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Conflux Technology,” added John Dulchinos, President at GKN Additive. “Heat exchangers and thermal management are key areas where 3D printing can deliver high value solutions. Combining forces with industry application experts such as Conflux enables us to provide best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

