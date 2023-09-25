Construction 3D printing company AC3D launches operations in UAE

× Expand AC3D AC3D Founder & CEO Boris Kozlov with one of the company's printers in Dubai

US-based construction 3D printing company AC3D has announced it is launching operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Focusing on low-rise housing, commercial real estate and infrastructure, AC3D says it is ‘setting the stage’ for a greener era of construction, pledging to make it up to 1.5 times more cost-effective, and less labour-intensive.

The company says it aims to accelerate construction processes, achieving up to four times increase in speed while using sustainable 3D printing materials according to AC3D. The company claims the 3D construction printing market is expected to reach 2.5 billion USD in 2025, up from 500 million USD in 2023.

Boris Kozlov, Founder and CEO of AC3D said: “In addition to reducing CO2 emissions and minimising waste, our vertically integrated technology paves the way for energy-efficient homes, enabling the creation of free-form architectural designs, reducing the amount of construction waste, and ensuring resistance to natural disasters.”

The company’s construction 3D printers, which will be assembled in the UAE, offer various environmental benefits in line with global sustainability efforts such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals according to the company. AC3D says the construction industry is currently the world’s number one waste producer, and one of the key contributors to the global carbon footprint.

The company says that cement production accounts for 10% of CO2 emissions.

AC3D says that in addition to sustainability, the ‘economic and humanitarian’ implications of 3D construction printing are substantial. One 3D printer has the potential to build more than 50 houses per year according to the company, which it says is a significant step to addressing a global housing shortage projected to affect 1.6 billion people by 2025.

In addition to manufacturing the construction 3D pringting systems, AC3D also specialises in the development of proprietary 3D printing material mixes, the creation of advanced software solutions to streamline construction processes, as well as the engineering and 3D printing of entire buildings.

