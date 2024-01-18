CurifyLabs acquires 3D printing hardware IP from Mehta Heino Industries Oy

× Expand CurifyLabs

CurifyLabs has announced its acquisition of significant intellectual property (IP) from Mehta Heino Industries Oy, a specialist in 3D printing hardware development. CurifyLabs says the acquisition marks a pivotal moment in its capability to offer “unparalleled” 3D printing solutions for producing personalised medicines in the pharma industry.

“The acquisition of Mehta Heino’s IP and other assets is a game-changer for us. Their innovative approach to 3D printing technology perfectly aligns with our vision enabling wider adoption of personalised treatments. This acquisition is not merely about growing our portfolio; its about leadding the industry into a new era,” said Charlotta Topelius, Co-Founder and CEO of CurifyLabs.

In addition to the IP acquisition, Petri Heino, CTO of Mehta Heino joins CurifyLabs as Lead Hardware Engineer, which the company says further strengthens its position in redefining the landscape of solutions in personalised medicine manufacture.

Heino said: “CurifyLabs presents an extraordinary opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible in 3D printing and advanced robotics in healthcare. Me and my Co-Founder Santosh Mehta spent eight years developing our technology and we are thrilled to see our IP contribute to groundbreaking advancements for the benefit of vulnerable patient populations that need personalised treatments.”

Read more: CurifyLabs launches 3D printing solution for personalised medicine

CurifyLabs’ Pharma Kit solution, which combines printable pharma inks with 3D printing technology and quality control, provides an automated solution for producing personalised medicine in hospitals and compounding pharmacies according to the company. The solution is said to eliminate the manual process and makes compounding more accessible, cost-effective, safe, and scalable.

Niklas Sandler, Co-Founder and CTO at CurifyLabs said: “For pharmacies, speed, seamless workflows, and regulatory compliance are essential. We enable this with our unique personalised medicine manufacturing solution. With Mehta Heino’s IP, we’re taking our commitment to effective solutions to the next level. Our combined expertise will result in more efficient manufacturing solutions, facilitating the wider adoption of personalised medicine and enhanced care for patients with individual needs.”

CurifyLabs says that the demand for personalised medicine is increasing, and uniformed drug treatments often fall short of addressing the unique needs of patients. CurifyLabs says that a report by the European Commission detailed that over 50% of medicines are not registered for use in children. The company aims to focus product development especially on paediatric populations in an attempt to address this.

Tophelius added: “We must pay special attention to pediatric populations where personalised medicines are crucial. The IP acquisition and adding Petri to our team enhance our ability to do just that.”