DePuy Synthes turns to 3D printing for latest knee restoration product

DePuy Synthes DePuy-Synthes-Knee-Replacement The ATTUNE™ Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee Construct with the AFFIXIUM™ 3DP Technology and ATTUNE™ Medial Stabilized Knee System

Johnson & Johnson’s orthopaedics company Depuy Synthes has harnessed 3D printing technology to develop one of its new ATTUNE Knee products.

The ATTUNE knee portfolio consists of implants and components that support knee restoration, addressing a supposed 20% of Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) patients who report difficulties completing activities like kneeling and getting in and out of a car.

DePuy’s ATTUNE Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee with AFFIXIUM 3DP Technology is the first product within this portfolio to lean on 3D printing. With 3D printing technology, DePuy has been able to create a three-dimensional lattice structure which generates a similar porosity to natural bone for advanced biological fixation and helps to enhance initial implant stability.

The ATTUNE Cementless Fixed Bearing Knee with AFFIXIUM 3DP Technology has been introduced to market alongside the ATTUNE Medial Stabilised Knee System, which incorporates asymmetric anatomic inserts with a raised medial lip to provide medial stability. These new additions to the portfolio join products like the ATTUNE GRADIUS Curve and GLIDERIGHT Articulation, which are designed to ‘revolutionise knee patient care.’

“Through our DePuy Synthes Knee Solutions, we’re revolutionising the traditional approach to total knee arthroplasty by offering patients a tailored surgical experience based on the combination of our kinematically advanced implants, our differentiated digital technology, and patient-specific techniques,” commented Juston Gates, Worldwide Vice President of Knee Reconstruction for DePuy Synthes. “We believe that this combination can lead to knee restoration and with it, we envision a future of better outcomes and improved patient satisfaction.”

“The ATTUNE AFFIXIUM Knee is a game changer for patients,” added Dr. Ryan Nunley, orthopaedic surgeon, St Louis, MO. “The porous nature more naturally represents bone structure, which I believe helps with initial implant stability. Cementless fixation is growing quickly and this is a phenomenal opportunity for advancing patient care.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.