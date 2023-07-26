Desktop Health and Carbon partner to bring Flexcera dental 3D printing resins to Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform

Desktop Health, a brand of Desktop Metal, has announced that it has partnered with Carbon to validate Flexcera Smile Ultra+ for use on the Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform. The companies say the partnership will expand access to the nanoceramic resin to hundreds of high-volume dental labs around the world.

According to Desktop Health, Flexcera Smile Ultra+ delivers “exceptional strength”, life-like aesthetics, and long-term performance that is “revolutionising” digital dentistry with permanent 3D printed restorations, including dentures, crowns, bridges, veneers and more.

The material is the result of over three years of research and development, and leverages proprietary long-chain chemistry to deliver “exceptional performance” in dental prosthetics says Desktop Health. The material, which is one of several Flexcera brand resins available, can be used to quickly produce customised permanent or temporary solutions according to the company.

“Demand for our superior Flexcera family of resins has been overwhelming in the marketplace.” Said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “This is the first time we’re making our proprietary resin available to another 3D hardware provider. We’re delighted to work with Carbon, which is widely respected in the dental lab community.”

Phil DeSimone, Office of the CEO, Carbon added: “Our customers continue to lead the charge in converting the industry from analog to digital dentures. Collectively, they have produced hundreds of thousands of dentures on our platform, but this represents only a small percentage of all dentures made, as we are still in the early innings of 3D printed dentures. We remain dedicated to helping labs meet the growing needs of the industry and are thrilled to offer Flexcera Smile Ultra+ to our customers. The materials are highly regarded in the market and are a natural fit within our portfolio.”

Desktop Health President Lou Azzara also commented: “We are excited to provide the dental community access to the outstanding aesthetic and strength benefits of Flexcera through our partners at Carbon.”

The companies also plan to release Flexcera base later in 2023, adding an additional denture material with “exceptional” fracture resistance to Carbon’s material portfolio.

