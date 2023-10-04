Desktop Health announces European availability of Flexcera Smile Ultra+ dental 3D printing resin

× Expand Desktop Health

Desktop Health, the healthcare brand of Desktop Metal, has announced that its Flexcera Smile Ultra+ dental 3D printing resin is now available for purchase in Europe. This follows its certification as a Class IIa medical device under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

Desktop Health says that the resin delivers ‘exceptional’ strength, life-like aesthetics, and the long-term performance expected from a permanent restoration material. Already an FDA 510(k) Class II cleared material, Flexcera Smile Ultra+ has been commercially available in the US since February 2022.

The company says the EU MDR certification will expand access to the innovative material to more dental labs and clinicians.

“Flexcera Smile Ultra+ has been a breakthrough 3D printing resin for the dental community because of its life-like appearance and exceptional performance,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health.

Azzara continued: “Worldwide, the dental industry is going digital – moving to intraoral scanners and digital manufacturing techniques that are giving patients reliable, custom solutions fast, including same-day production and delivery for many applications. Our premium Flexcera material has become a preferred solution for clinicians and patients in this environment, and we’re delighted to finally offer it to our European labs, clincians, and patients.”

In July 2023, Desktop Health qualified the Flexcera Smile Ultra+ resin for use on the Carbon Digital Manufacturing Platform. Speaking at the time of the announcement, Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop said: “This is the first time we’re making our proprietary resin available to another 3D hardware provider. We’re delighted to work with Carbon, which is widely respected in the dental lab community.”

In September 2023, Fulop spoke to TCT to give his immediate reaction to the collapse of the proposed merger between Stratasys and Desktop Metal.

