Desktop Health announces new resin for stronger and more comfortable 3D printed dentures

Desktop Health, the production-grade medical 3D printing brand of Desktop Metal, has announced a stronger formulation of its Flexcera resin for 3D printing gingiva. Flexcera Base Ultra+ will be used to fabricate full and partial removable dentures.

The new Flexcera Base Ultra+ is 50% stronger than its predecessor according to the company, with 70% greater resistance to deformation vs ISO standards. The improved flexural strength allows for the creation of thinner wall and socket designs, which Desktop Health says enhances resistance to deformation for long-term durability, fit, and overall patient comfort.

“We are witnessing exponential growth in the adoption of these restorative solutions,” said Lou Azzara, President of Desktop Health. “When paired with the Einstein and the Einstein Pro XL printing systems, which exhibit best-in-class speed and accuracy, Flexcera Base Ultra+ prints 26% faster than its predecessor to scale production without compromising quality.”

The company says that during testing, the Einstein Pro XL produces 21 Flexcera Base Ultra+ denture arches in around 90 minutes and reduces post processing time for a more efficient workflow.

“New Flexcera Base Ultra+ demonstrates how we listen to customers and give them what they’re asking for, such as a firmer final product in an industry favourite shade,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “With more dental professionals than ever adopting a digital workflow and an aging population, the popular Flexcera family fits a growing need in the marketplace.”

In October 2023, Desktop Health announced that its Flexcera Smile Ultra+ dental 3D printing resin was available for purchase in Europe, following its certification as a Class IIa medica device under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR).