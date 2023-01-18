Diamond Age’s first community of '3D printed homes' goes on sale

× Expand Diamond Age Diamond Age home in Casa Grande, Arizona

Diamond Age, a full-stack robotics innovator with the aim of using its technology to make homes more affordable, has announced that the first '3D printed homes' built with its technology are now on sale in Casa Grande, Arizona.

The 1,901 square-foot homes come in three single-storey floor plans, offering up to four bedrooms. The buildings are made of concrete composite walls that make the homes more energy efficient, quieter and more durable than traditional builds, according to the company.

The properties are part of Century Complete’s Mountain View Estates in Casa Grande.

“Advances in robotics and automation are going to transform the residential construction industry and reduce the nation’s housing shortage,” said Jack Oslan, co-founder and CEO of Diamond Age. “This first community shows how Diamond Age’s technology can build quality homes at industrial scale with a traditional look and feel that consumers expect in a sustainable and cost-efficient way. This approach will introduce new generations to homeownership because these homes are truly built to last.”

Diamond Age’s Factory-in-the-Field is a Robotics-as-a-Service system, that was created with the aim of bringing automation to the construction site to backfill labour shortages in the home construction industry according to the company.

The company says its 3D printing and robotics technology reduces manual labour by as much as 55%, and cuts construction cycle times to ‘as little as 30 days’, leading to reduced costs for customers. 3D printing and concrete composite walls reduce waste from the high teens to low single digits rather than landfills, says Diamond Age.

“This is a significant breakthrough not just for Century Complete but also for the housing industry and homebuyers looking for cutting-edge construction at an affordable price,” said Genji Nakata, Executive Vice President of National Operations for Century Communities.

“We are thrilled to debut this new technology in Casa Grande, showcasing the traditional aesthetic that our buyers love but with industry-leading concrete printed walls designed for durability, energy-efficiency, and noise-reduction,” said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. “Just as importantly, this sustainable and scalable construction model further expands our mission to provide affordable new homes that keep the dream of homeownership within reach.”

2022 saw multiple developments from companies using additive manufacturing in construction. Black Buffalo 3D received ICC-ES approval in October last year, making its printers and concrete ink the first internationally coded solution for 3D construction printing.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.