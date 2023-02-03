CASTOR selected as runner-up in Hexagon's Sixth Sense innovation platform

× Expand Hexagon

Hexagon has announced GelSight as the winner of the second cohort of its Sixth Sense innovation platform, which nurtures start-ups that are creating solutions to pressing manufacturing challenges. 3D printing software startup CASTOR was selected as the runner up.

Hexagon launched the Sixth Sense innovation platform in 2022 to support the ‘growing demand’ for disruptive innovation in manufacturing. The platform offers business insight, access to experts and mentorship, as well as exposing them to Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division’s global customer and partner base, which includes the likes of Audi, Airbus, Meta and Zimmer Biomet.

GelSight won the competition, following a 10-week programme of product refinement and business development, which culminated in a pitching competition at the Hague, Netherlands, where it presented its company and progress to a panel of judges representing experts in technology, investment and Hexagon leadership.

As part of the winning package, the company will receive access to Hexagon’s customer base to expand its business, integrate with Hexagon products, and further resources to globalise.

Youssef Benmokhtar, CEO of GelSight said: “Many inspections in the industry today are still performed by an inspector simply looking at or touching a part to identify, and sometimes measure, a defect. This is a subjective, non-repeatable, non-traceable process. Our gel material acts as artificial skin, providing extremely detailed and rapid surface characterisation.

“We have digitised the entire workflow, our technology analyses the readings to give users detailed 3D visualisations with up to 5 million data points that can help automate processes, cutting costs and time. Working with Sixth Sense has been such a memorable experience, we are proud and humbled to have chosen and are looking forward to the future with Hexagon. The real work starts now.”

Angeliki Malizou, Director of Business Development at CASTOR said: “Participating in the Sixth Sense cohort has provided us with an exceptional opportunity to take our business to new heights. Our intelligent software analyses thousands of parts at once and identifies opportunities where additive manufacturing makes sense, from a technical, economical, and sustainable point of view.”

Chief Product and Technology Officer for Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division Parth Joshi said: “The market is in a state of flux. The industry is trying to contend with a shrinking global economy, sustainability requirements and increasingly complex customer demands, which are all piling on the pressure. To us, however, this presents an opportunity. Constraints provide fertile ground for innovation, and startups know that better than anyone.”

Earlier this year, Hexagon announced an investment of $100m into Divergent Technologies.

