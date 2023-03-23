Dinsmore installs HP JetFusion 5420W 3D printing solution

× Expand ADDMAN/Dinsmore HP and ADDMAN leadership celebrate the machine installation and beta-period success at AMUG 2023.

Dinsmore, an ADDMAN Group company has installed a HP JetFusion 5420W 3D printing solution. The purchase is part of a wave of significant capital equipment investment from ADDMAN Group into polymer and metal additive manufacturing solutions.

ADDMAN, which acquired Dinsmore in early 2023, said that the company was selected by HP as a beta partner to develop the technology to meet a growing demand for medical-grade 3D printing.

“We are thrilled to formally announce the new addition to our arsenal of 3D printing technology as an early adopter of the HP JetFusion 5420W machine,” said Jay Dinsmore, Founder of Dinsmore and ADDMAN Executive Vice President. “We’ve been big proponents of HP technology during Dinsmore’s history. When I met with the HP team, I was blown away by the capability this machine was going to add to our operation. Medical is an area Dinsmore has always been well-ingrained in, and now we can deliver parts to our customers that perform better but are also more sustainable.”

ADDMAN says that during the year-and-a-half long beta program with HP, Dinsmore played a ‘crucial’ role in driving the development of medical-grade white nylon, which it says has become a key differentiator in the market for the machine. As part of the beta partnership, Dinsmore 3D printed benchmark parts and provided customer feedback to HP.

The production-class solution is equipped to support development projects as well as complex and customised production part runs for customers according to HP. It has a build volume of 380 x 284 x 380 mm and prints at speeds of 3380.84 cm3/h. Dinsmore will be using the printer to produce medical-grade white nylon prosthetics, surgical tools, digital anatomy aids, and implants.

