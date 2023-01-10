Dinsmore joins ADDMAN manufacturing solutions network

× Expand ADDMAN/Dinsmore Jay Dinsmore and Joe Calmese celebrated joining forces after the New Year.

ADDMAN has announced the addition of Dinsmore to its manufacturing solutions network. The polymer 3D printing services provider becomes the fifth acquisition for ADDMAN over the last 24 months.

According to ADDMAN, this addition further broadens its polymer production capability which is complementary to the existing additive and traditional manufacturing services already on offer.

In a press release about the acquisition, ADDMAN noted how Dinsmore is known for its expertise in go-to-market and rapid manufacturing, supporting prototyping and low-volume production for customers with a concentration in medical applications. The company operates over 35 additive manufacturing systems, including MJF, PolyJet, DLS, DLP, SLA, FFF and FDM.

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, said: “This announcement marks the expansion of ADDMAN’s ability to support medical industry partners. We are planning for significant investment and growth in this arena going forward, and Dinsmore will serve as a core part of this strategy.”

Jay Dinsmore, Founder and CEO of Dinsmore, said: “The synergies between our brands were undeniable and it made the decision to join ADDMAN an easy one for myself personally, along with the long-term advantage it provides my staff. ADDMAN operates with a level of integrity and understanding of additive that matches the high value proposition that is synonymous with the Dinsmore brand.”

By joining with Dinsmore, ADDMAN claims that it now has the largest roster of AMUG-awarded DINOs under one roof. ADDMAN’s five DINO employees and advisors include: Dr. Youping Gao, Bob Markley, Jay Dinsmore, Bill Braune and Jason Lopes.

Calmese added: “We solve problems first and print second. Some of the most recognised in our field resonate with this mission and chose to be a part of the culture we are building. The knowledge transfer and development of our staff, led by these individuals, is something I am so incredibly happy to see each day across our now eight locations.”

