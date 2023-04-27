Dyndrite and Impossible Objects showcase end user software for high-speed CBAM 25 3D printing process

× Expand Dyndrite The on-RAMP app was built and branded using the Dyndrite ADK.

Dyndrite has announced that Impossible Objects has chosen the Dyndrite ASK software to power its new high-speed composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) 25 process. Dyndrite says the CBAM 25, which was announced in late April ahead of RAPID + TCT 2023, represents a breakthrough in AM end-use part production.

Impossible Objects says CBAM 25 exceeds the durability needs of engineers seeking stronger, lighter parts, in replacement of aluminium and tooling. It is also 15 times faster that competitive AM processes according to the company.

The CBAM process operates at room temperature and uses roll-fed inkjet technology that Impossible Objects says provides a continuous printing rate of 25 feet per minute, or nearly 11,000 cm3/hr of parts printed per hour.

“Impossible Objects pioneered the CBAM process, bringing an unprecedented level of part durability to additive manufacturing. Our new CBAM 25 process now operates fifteen times faster than the nearest competitor, while delivering the superior material properties required for industrial-grade end-use parts,” said Robert Swartz, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Impossible Objects.

Swartz added: “For a speed comparison, this is the difference between the fastest human and a Formula 1 car in covering a mile. This achievement is not only a great feat for Impossible Objects, but for our industry, it moves 3D printing into a new category of volume manufacturing.”

Impossible Objects’ Rules-based Automated Masking Packing and Slicing (on-RAMP) software integrates the multi-threaded, GPU-accelerated, Python-based Accelerated Computation Engine from Dyndrite with its own proprietary software to drive the CBAM process.

Dyndrite says that by using its technology, Impossible Objects created an automated CAD-to-print workflow with a build time ten times faster than before, a 90% reduction in manual labour and improved build block use by 20%.

“Dyndrite was the perfect partner for supplying software to match our new high speed process,” added Swartz. “Their team and software augmented our own internal team enabling us to focus on what differentiates us, and keep our IP internal while leveraging their powerful ADK toolsets. The result is a high performance hardware, software, and materials solution that puts automated durable end-use AM part production in the hands of users worldwide.”

Harshil Goel, CEO and Founder of Dyndrite said: “CBAM 25 and Dyndrite is an example of next generation solutions emerging that provide engineers new capabilities at speed. We’re delighted to continue our work with the fantastic Impossible Objects team, giving them superpowers to focus on what makes their machines special.”

The CBAM 25 will be presented by the Impossible Objects team at RAPID + TCT booth #4024, May 2-5 in Chicago.