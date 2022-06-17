E3D acquires nozzle and aftermarket FDM solutions firm ZODIAC

E3D, a leading supplier of hotends, nozzles and extruders for 3D printing, has announced the acquisition of ZODIAC.

Through this deal, E3D has acquired all the assets and IP of the nozzle and aftermarket FDM solutions provider. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2020 by Emir Hamzic, alongside investors Johannes Schmidt and Deniz Schone, ZODIAC supplies CRB and PRO coated nozzles for 3D printer brands such as Raise3D, Ultimaker and Zortrax. It also serves belt printers such as the CR-30 and the common standards of MK8 and MK10.

By acquiring these assets, E3D believes it will be able to increase the supply chain strength for all product lines. Exploiting its global reseller network, E3D is confident it can grow the current ZODIAC product lines and bring its offering to a wider market.

“I am personally thrilled to be introducing the ZODIAC product line to E3D customers, both current and new,” commented E3D Head of Product Strategy & Marketing Clare Difazio. “Their high quality offering complements the E3D brand and means we have confidence to back the ZODIAC name. I look forward to bringing this brilliant range of aftermarket upgrades to an even wider range of printers than we supply today. For us, it means we can be assured that great quality extrusion is more accessible than ever. The future of AM is exciting and we’re here for it.”

“Perfecting essential disciplines and setting new standards has driven ZODIAC from the start,” added Hamzic. “Founded through a passion for 3D printing, I knew I wanted to contribute a small part in this industry in the long run, so ZODIAC was born. Now, it’s time for the brand to grow up and spread its wings: E3D is the new way.”

