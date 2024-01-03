EasyRx announces integration with Nexa3D’s line of 3D printers

× Expand Nexa3D

EasyRx, a specialist in universal lab prescription, digital workflow, and 3D software for dentists and orthodontists, has announced a collaboration with Nexa3D. Through the partnership, EasyRx now integrates Nexa3D’s 3D printing technology into its digital workflow, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined experience for dental labs and practices according to the companies.

EasyRx says the collaboration meets the demands of users for an integrated and high-tech workflow, in addition to setting a ‘new standard’ for patient care by combining EasyRx’s platform with Nexa3D’s printing solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nexa3D, a company committed to advancing digital dentistry. This collaboration not only fulfils the demands of our users for an integrated and high-tech workflow, but also establishes a new standard for patient care by combining our platform with Nexa3D’s 3D printing solutions,” said Todd Blankenbecler, General Manager of EasyRx.

Peter Wilkinson, Vice President, Dental Sales of North America for Nexa3D added: “At Nexa3D we are extremely excited about the collaboration with EasyRx. The innovation and ease of use blend efficiency with an elite experience to empower more users with boundless opportunities for production using the digital ecosystem at EasyRx and the 3D printing platform at Nexa3D.”

EasyRx says that with this integration, it continues its mission of modernising the entire lab prescription management process for dentists and orthodontists. Dental practices and labs can now minimise manual tasks through a streamlined digital workflow, which the companies say allows providers to reduce manual tasks and focus more on delivering quality patient care.