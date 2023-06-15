Elementum 3D appoints Vivek Pathak as new Chief Financial Officer

× Expand Vivek Pathak

Elementum 3D, a developer and supplier of metal additive manufacturing materials, print parameters, and services, has named Vivek Pathak as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pathak has more than 30 years of experience in financial leadership positions, with roles at Fortune 500 companies, as well as experience establishing financial infrastructures for Silicon Valley start-ups.

Pathak also scaled an early-stage biotech company in digital pathology to a successful acquisition by Roche. He has worked in finance, international channel management, corporate strategy, acquisitions, divestitures, and joint ventures in the US, Mexico, France and India.

“We are delighted to welcome Vivek to our team,” said Elementum 3D President and Founder Dr. Jacob Nuechterlein. “Vivek is the decisive professional we need at the helm of our finances. We have complete confidence in his ability to safeguard the company’s assets and steer Elementum 3D toward our financial goals.”

Pathak recently held the position of Vice President of Finance at Summerbio, a diagnostic company providing end-to-end COVID-19 test systems. During this position, he played a role in creating and implementing corporate-wide financial decisions to reduce risk and advance key business initiatives.

“I am most pleased to join Elementum 3D as Chief Financial Officer,” said Pathak. “Elementum 3D has strong partnerships and a robust position in the AM materials space, making this an exciting opportunity to join a team making a difference in the AM community and global markets. I look forward to working with Jacob and the team to further Elementum 3D’s continued growth and transformation.”

Pathak has an MBA from the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania, and majored in history at St. Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi.