Elementum 3D acquires NXG XII 600 and enters material development agreement with SLM Solutions

Elementum 3D has purchased an NXG XII 600 metal additive manufacturing system and struck a materials development agreement with SLM Solutions.

According to SLM Solutions, metal-based additive manufacturing has a need for collaboration between hardware OEMs and material providers to work together in solving customer’s problems. The company says that the lack of material options is a lingering problem and is key to unlocking high-performing parts with high-performance material requirements.

SLM claims that the aerospace and space industries are eager to integrate new materials but have faced various challenges with difficult-to-print, highly sought-after alloys that are prone to cracking, and are used due to their versatility, high-strength, and corrosion resistance, which the company says is a real pain point for the “hyperactive” aerospace industry.

The new collaboration between SLM Solutions and Elementum 3D aims to solve these challenges through designing exclusive aluminium 2023 and 6061, or aerospace grade 7050 and 7075, for SLM technology in 2023. A goal of the partnership is to further enhance material offerings on the 12-laser technology used to print end-use parts travelling to space.

Elementum 3D says that its RAM technology ensures safe processing and successful outcome of additively manufactured parts with these difficult-to-print materials, which opens new possibilities in terms of component size, processing speeds, and material properties.

The partnership aims to create parameters and market Elementum 3D materials for use in SLM machines, particularly the NXG XII 600. The companies say this will increase the exposure for Elementum 3D materials and will rapidly expand the material selection for the 12-laser machine.

“This strong partnership will enable our goal of empowering our customers to achieve theirs. It will pave a path for an enhanced material portfolio enabling better-performing applications and new business cases. We look forward to this partnership achieving new heights in AM and accelerating idea-to-production platform for our customers,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions.

Jacob Nuechterlein, President and Founder of Elementum 3D, said: “We are pleased to announce this working agreement with SLM Solutions. With Elementum 3D’s groundbreaking materials and SLM Solutions leadership in production-sized printers for aluminiums, we can offer a full solution to organisations ready to take their ideas to production.”

