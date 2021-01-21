SLM Solutions appoints Sam O'Leary as CEO as Meddah Hadjar departs

× Expand SLM Solutions Porsche E-drive housing of Porsche, printed on the NXG XII 600 in only 21 hours.

SLM Solutions has announced COO Sam O’Leary is to replace Meddah Hadjar as CEO at the end of January.

Hadjar has been at the helm of the metal additive manufacturing OEM for two years but will leave his post next week after deciding not to extend his contract citing personal reasons. He will continue, however, to advise the company and may become a Supervisory Board member should SLM’s largest shareholders support the appointment.

O’Leary was appointed CEO after a unanimous approval by the Supervisory Board. He joined SLM in December 2019 as COO and has been considered ‘instrumental’ in improving the company’s product portfolio and production related processes, including the launch of the 12-laser NXG XII 600 platform at Formnext. His appointment to CEO will see O’Leary permanently take over the responsibilities for Corporate Development, Strategy and HR and follows an agreement for him to extend his Management Board contract until November 2024. Some of Hadjar’s other responsibilities will be passed to an incoming Chief Commercial Officer.

“I’m excited to take over the leadership at such an exciting time for the company,” commented O’Leary. “With the changes to the organisation and key processes we have made and the additional strong talent we brought into the company over the past 18 months, we have been able to put SLM Solutions back on a path of success. Importantly, we were able to add the industry defining NXG XII 600 to our product portfolio. The customer response we have received since its launch has exceeded even our high expectations.”

“Sam has played an integral part in successfully rebuilding SLM Solutions since he joined the company,” offered Thomas Schweppe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SLM Solutions. “He is highly trusted among employees and customers alike and, as one of the global leaders in the industry, Sam is the best person to drive SLM Solutions’ growth and excellence to the next level.”

