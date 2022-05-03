EOS to open new Southern California facility in Q3 2022

× Expand courtesy of MTU Aero Engines

EOS has announced plans to open an AM Innovation Center in Southern California to focus on training, engineering and customer success.

Having identified a suitable location in the Los Angeles/ Long Beach area, EOS anticipates opening the new facility in the autumn of 2022.

The company says the new AM Innovation Center will house a team of application engineers and service technicians to support EOS customers in the region. Here, they will provide customer training and education, application development and benchmarking building services, and production strategy assistance. It will also serve as a hub for EOS’ latest metal and polymer 3D printing technology, including customised machines from AMCM and pre-release systems and software.

“The SoCal area is a hotbed for several flourishing industries that rely on our technology for their 3D printed applications,” commented Glynn Fletcher, EOS North America President. “We recognise the importance of working very closely with these key customers and will now be positioned right on their doorstep.”

“We have one goal: help our customers be successful in additive manufacturing,” added Dr Gregory Hayes, EOS North America Senior Vice President of Applied Engineering. “Innovation does not come from technology alone; it comes from learning how to successfully apply it. The new LA area facility brings all the necessary elements into the region, making it easier to help our customers achieve their goals and grow their AM programmes.”

