EVO-tech GmbH reorganised as NEVO3D after filing for bankruptcy

Austrian additive manufacturing company EVO-tech GmbH has been reorganised after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The OEM and service provider has re-emerged as NEVO3D and will continue to support all customers and take over all previous products from EVO-tech.

A press release distributed by the reorganised outfit described NEVO3D as a ‘new start’ for a company that filed for bankruptcy after ‘internal disagreements about the strategic direction among shareholders drove the company into bankruptcy.’

Leading the reorganisation is Adi Pohn, an experienced manufacturing entrepreneur who has invested in NEVO3D. Joining the NEVO3D management team, Pohn is said to bring with him extensive experience in restructuring and acquiring seven companies in the past. As he steps into the NEVO3D business, Pohn is seeking to inject stability into NEVO3D, ‘so that investment slumps do not hit the company as hard in the future.’

“It is an exciting challenge to be part of this project,” Pohn said. “I am pleased to be working with a young team that has impressive experience and exposure in the rapidly growing 3D printing market.”

“We will expand our services by building the largest FFF/FDM 3D printing services with approximately 30 machines in Austria,” added Markus Kaltenbrunner, a member of the NEVO3D management team. “This will not only serve to support customers during peak loads, but will enable them. We will also offer companies that do not want to invest in a 3D printer to use our products and services. In addition, we will also offer the finishing of components, including painting, as well as the assembly of components. We will focus on special solutions for sectors such as the railway industry. More detailed information on these developments will be announced in the coming months.”