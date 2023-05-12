Exentis appoints Eric Bert to lead expansion into North America

× Expand Exentis Dr Gereon Heinemann, CEO Exentis Group AG (right),welcoming Eric Bert, newly appointed President Exentis Americas, as part of the Exentis leadership team.

Large-scale additive manufacturing firm Exentis has appointed Eric Bert as President of its Americas division.

Bert, who was most recently the Senior Vice President – Commercial at Inkbit, will be responsible for establishing the Exentis 3D technology platform in North America, as the Swiss company expands into the USA. He brings with him 15 years’ experience in the additive manufacturing industry, and an additional 20 years in technology management.

Before Inkbit, Bert held positions such as Chief Operating Officer at 3DMEDiTech, a personalised medical device manufacturer; North American President and Senior Vice President of Global EBM Sales at Arcam; and Senior Vice President of Sales at Stratasys.

As he steps into his role at Exentis, the company is planning to build a sales and service network in the USA, while entering into cooperation agreements with various local distributors.

“During my career in the additive manufacturing industry so far, I have never come across a company with such great potential as Exentis,” commented Bert. “Large-scale additive manufacturing of industrial parts or clean room applications, paired with a completely free choice of materials and no need for any post-processing, is unique. With its superior 3D technology platform offering significant cost-benefit advantages, Esentis will clearly tap into demand currently supplied by traditional manufacturing technologies going forward. Joining the dynamic Exentis team and being part of this exciting high growth journey is a great opportunity.”

“The internationalisation of our business is progressing well,” added Dr Gereon Heinemann, CEO of Exentis Group AG. “We are now taking the step by expanding into the USA, the world’s largest additive manufacturing market. Eric’s formidable technical background, proven sales and business development experience in the additive manufacturing and MedTech industries, and strong leadership capabilities make him the ideal executive to lead the expansion of our rapidly growing business in the US market.”