Farsoon and Siemens enhance strategic partnership for industrial 3D printing

× Expand Farsoon Technologies From left to right: Vince Zhao (Farsoon Director of Business Development – AMEA region), Hong Wei Kang (Siemens Key account manager), Wei Cheng Wen (Siemens Business Development Manager), Dr. Xu Xiaoshu (Farsoon Founder & CEO), Dr. Karsten Heuser (Siemens Vice President of Additive Manufacturing), Jack Cheng (Farsoon board member & deputy general manager), Don Xu (Farsoon board member & Global Business Group Director), Bo Cheng Zhang (Siemens Head of Vertical Management AM), Wenyu Guo (Farsoon Metal Product Line Manager)

Farsoon Technologies has announced that it has enhanced its strategic partnership with Siemens Ltd. The partnership began in 2019 when the companies signed a collaboration agreement to establish a framework for industrial additive manufacturing solutions. In May 2023, the companies met at Farsoon HQ to establish the strengthening of the agreement.

Teams of the two companies embarked on a factory tour at Farsoon. Jack Cheng, Farsoon Board Member & Deputy General Manager and Don Xu, Farsoon Board Member & Global Business Group Director led the tour and showcased Farsoon’s latest additive manufacturing machine solutions, targeting large-scale series production.

During the follow up meeting, Dr. Karsten Heuser, Vice President of Siemens Additive Manufacturing, explored topics with the Farsoon team on pushing the boundaries of the industry.

According to the Farsoon, the topics highlighted in the meeting were:

Siemens and Farsoon R&D team will continue the Siemens NX software integration on Farsoon’s metal and plastic open platform AM systems to offer end-to-end machine-software solution targeting production-scale application projects.

Both parties will enhance the application of Siemens automation and drive solutions in Farsoon AM machines with Siemens solutions given priority consideration when selecting for Farsoon’s future machine development and production.

Siemens will offer Farsoon 3D printing users with high-performance and streamlined “design-to-manufacture” factory automation solutions with their expertise in industrial digital manufacturing.

Farsoon users can choose Siemens Financial Services to provide creative purchasing solutions customized to the budget, making easy access to the latest technology for future success.

With a comprehensive AM technology know-how, Farsoon is open to work with Siemens for unique machine solutions and configurations to best suit Siemens’ application needs in aerospace, healthcare, automotive and industry manufacturing.

“Siemens as an industry leader in automation and manufacturing software/hardware solutions is a key partner for Farsoon Technologies as we work to increase adoption of additive technology in large scale manufacturing applications,” said Dr. Xu Xiaoshu, Founder and CEO of Farsoon. “As a long-term partner of Siemens, we are excited to increase the scope and pace of collaboration in future products and solutions and I look forward to a close collaboration between our two companies going forward.”

Dr. Heuser added: “Farsoon and Siemens have a long cooperation history. Our colleagues in the U.S. and China both give many positive comments on Farsoon machines. In the future, we will see in-depth collaboration of both companies and more Siemens integrated on Farsoon machines.”