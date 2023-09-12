Farsoon launches 16-Laser FS1521M metal 3D printer at TCT Asia 2023

× Expand Farsoon Technologies Farsoon FS1521M-U

On the opening day of TCT Asia 2023, Farsoon Technologies announced the development of the FS1521M, a novel platform with an ‘extra-large’ build volume featuring 16 fibre lasers. The FS1521M series features a build chamber diameter of 1530mm and a Z-axis height of 850mm.

TCT spoke to Farsoon in the build-up to TCT Asia, with the company teasing the launch of the 16-laser system during the conversation.

The system is equipped standard with 16, 500-watt fibre lasers, boosting productivity for volume fabrication according to the company. The FS1521M-U is also offered with an extended Z-height of 1650mm, which Farsoon says enables ‘huge potential’ in oil and gas as well as aerospace applications.

In addition to the build volume, the FS1521M series also offers circular and square build cartridge configurations to meet a broad range of application needs says the company. The FS1521M-U square cartridge features a build volume of 3862 litres, one of the largest in the metal laser-powder bed fusion market according to Farsoon.

Farsoon says that thanks to the new calibration algorithms deployed on the 16-laser scanning strategy, each laser’s operation and overlap can be precisely controlled, ensuring uniform mechanical properties of the parts throughout the build area.

The company says that the advanced multi-laser scanning strategies offers optional modes towards efficiency, quality, or balanced performance for different manufacturing needs. With a build rate of up to 400cm3/h, the FS1521M series offers maximised printing speed for large-format parts, or reduced manufacturing cost for volume series production according to Farsoon.

The FS1521M series also features a gas flow design that Farsoon says ensures stable, real-time particle removal throughout the large platform. Parallel permanent filtration systems allow uninterrupted operations.

The contact-less, closed-loop powder handling system includes powder supply, recycling and sieving, and is conducted under a fully inert gas-protected system for operational safety. Thanks to the modular redundant powder container design, the FS1521M offers continuous feeding and collection of overflow powder says Farsoon.

By the start of TCT Asia 2023, Farsoon says it has installed multiple FS1521M systems at manufacturing customers in China. A FS1521M-U system with circular cartridge is being showcased at the show in the Shanghai NECC, at Hall 4.1, Booth K15.