Fathom Digital Manufacturing appoints Carey Chen as new CEO

Fathom Digital Manufacturing, a leading additive and subtractive manufacturing services firm, has appointed Carey Chen as its new CEO effective immediately.

He replaces the outgoing Ryan Martin, who has held the role of CEO since January 2019.

Chen has served as a member of Fathom’s Board of Directors since the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 and served as a Director of Fathom’s predecessor companies since 2019.

Prior to his association with Fathom, Chen held the role of President at Altix Corporation, a management consulting firm, and CEO of Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions and Incodema Holdings LLC. He has also served as Executive Chairman and President of Cincinnati Incorporated, where he led the launch of what was believed to be the largest 3D printer in the world at the time. In addition to these roles, Chen has also served on the Board of Directors of New Valence Robotics Corporation and Digital Alloys, two additive manufacturing startups from MIT.

“The on-demand digital manufacturing services space continues to evolve,” said Chen. “We have a significant market opportunity to further develop emerging technologies and pioneer new standards in on-demand digital manufacturing with 3D printing services, CNC machining, injection moulding, amongst other capabilities to further meet and exceed our customers’ needs. I am energised and excited to work with Fathom’s talented team and help take the company to even greater heights.”

“Fathom Digital Manufacturing is moving in a critical strategic direction aimed at fortifying our future in the on-demand digital manufacturing services industry,” added TJ Chung, Chairman of Fathom’s Board of Directors. “Given Carey’s proven track record, his expertise leading complex industrial companies and his intimate knowledge of Fathom, we are confident his leadership is the ideal fit to drive the company forward as we work towards achieving our next phase of growth.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Ryan Martin for his leadership and the numerous contributions he made in helping Fathom grow into an industry leader. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Fathom was one of the manufacturing service companies involved in the making of the Pinocchio puppet in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an application story TCT reported on earlier this year. Despite its role in such high-profile projects, the company has seen its stock plummet to 3.40 USD per share (October 18, 2023) from as high as 53.00 USD per share (December 12, 2022).