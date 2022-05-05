Fictiv raises $100m in Series E round

Digital manufacturing firm Fictiv has closed a Series E funding round totalling $100m, with Activate Capital leading the investments and Bill Gates contributing once again.

Ficitv’s total funding now stands at $192 million – $35m of which was raised in 2021 – with the company set to harness the money to ‘accelerate product innovation’ and focus on ‘decreasing supply chain risk through the best-in-category technology and product experience.’

The company provides manufacturing services – including additive manufacturing – via an on-demand, cloud-based platform. Using this platform, customers in a range of industries are able to lean on Fictiv in their new product development, parts production and maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.

“We’re grateful for this outstanding support from our investment partners,” commented Dave Evans, CEO of Fictiv. “We plan to leverage this new capital to accelerate our investment in our customers’ top challenges, particularly time to market for new products and supply chain risk and geographic resilience, through increased collaboration across organisations with reliable, transparent sourcing workflows.”

“Fictiv has differentiated itself as an innovative digital manufacturing solution that provides not only unprecedented speed, but also scalable partnerships that deliver an immediate ROI and end-to-end business value,” added David Lincoln, Managing Partner at Activate Capital. “We believe Fictiv is the category leader transforming how companies like Honeywell gain unmatched productivity, efficiency, and enterprise scalability through digitised workflows that dramatically change the speed and quality of manufacturing in markets such as energy, healthcare, space and transportation.”

In this funding round, Fictiv secured new investment from Angeleno Group, Cross Creek and The Westly Group, while G2 Venture Partners and Standard Investments were among the existing investors to again inject cash into the company.

