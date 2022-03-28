Finalists for TCT Awards 2022 revealed

The TCT Group has announced the finalists for the 2022 TCT Awards, with the likes of Volkswagen, PepsiCO, Safran and Tetra Pak all in contention.
Winners within the 11 categories will be recognised on the evening of June 8th during a formal awards ceremony hosted by television presenter and tech enthusiast Jason Bradbury at Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Other highlights of the evening include the latest inductions into the TCT Hall of Fame and the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award.
TCT Awards celebrates the world’s leading innovations and innovators within the 3D printing and additive manufacturing space. The ceremony will acknowledge the efforts of the industry’s leading hardware, software, materials and post-processing suppliers, as well as users of additive manufacturing in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare and more.
Award winners will be selected by the esteemed TCT Expert Advisory Board, which is made up of a host of 3D printing technology and industry experts.
The black-tie event will take place on the middle evening of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing trade show, TCT 3Sixty, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole – just a short walk from the NEC Arena. If you wish to join us in recognising the best 3D printing technologies and applications of the last few years, book your tickets here. For more information on TCT Awards, visit: www.tctawards.com
A full list of the TCT Award categories and 2022 finalists follows. Due to the postponement of the TCT Awards in 2020 and 2021 – owed to the COVID-19 pandemic – projects dating back to 2019 have been considered.
TCT Aerospace Application Award
- AlbaPod v2 deployer | Tech lead: CRP Technology | End user: Alba Orbital
- Avionics Heat Exchanger | Tech lead: EOS | End user: Advanced Engineering Solutions
- Safran BizJet Landing Gear | Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Safran
TCT Consumer Product Award – sponsored by Laser Lines
- Blackland Razors – The Era | Tech lead: 3DEO | End user: Blackland Razors
- Cobra Golf Putter | Tech lead: HP | End user: Cobra Golf | Partners: Parmatech
- Mishima Lounge Chair | Tech lead: AREVO | End user: Mishima
- Superstrata Bike | Tech lead: AREVO | End user: Superstrata
TCT Creative Application Award
- Garuda Acoustic Sculpture | Tech lead: FIT | End user: Peter Lang
- Gravity Industries eSuit | Tech lead: Ricoh 3D | End user: Gravity Industries
- HeartBeatDress | Tech lead: Shapeways | End user: Anouk Wipprecht | Partners: Swarovski; BIOPAC
- Imaginarium Diamond Ring | Tech lead: Imaginarium | End user: The Diamond Store by Chandubl | Partners: Rapidshape
- LEGO_Go-Kart | Tech lead: Polymaker | End user: Matt Denton
- Phygital Icon | Tech lead: Stratasys | End user: BMW | Partners: nTopology
TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems
- AL3D-METAL | Tech lead: AlphaLaser
- Dual Wire LMD | Tech lead: Meltio
- Forust | Tech lead: Desktop Metal
- MASSIVIT 10000 | Tech lead: Massivit 3D
- MetalFABG2 | Tech lead: Additive Industries
- NXG XII 600 | Tech lead: SLM Solutions
- REAL DED Head | Tech lead: Prima Additive
- RoboWAAM | Tech lead: WAAM3D
TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems
- Cerion | Tech lead: Cubicure
- Digital Composite Manufacturing | Tech lead: Fortify
- E3D Revo | Tech lead: E3D
- Form 3+ | Tech lead: Formlabs
- H350 – SAF Technology | Tech lead: Stratasys
- Hybrid Photosynthesis | Tech lead: Axtra3D
- LSAM Auto Temperature Monitor | Tech lead: Thermwood
- microArch S230 | Tech lead: Boston Micro Fabrication
- Pulsar Extruder | Tech lead: Dyze Design
- XiP | Tech lead: Nexa3D
TCT Healthcare Application Award - sponsored by Apium
- ABCD reconstructive solutions | Tech lead: Apium Additie | End user: Lucid Implants | Partners: Dassault Systèmes
- Equinoxe Stemless Humeral Cage | Tech lead: 3D Systems | End user: Exactech
- Hemocompatible applicator for cancer treatment | Tech lead: BURMS | End user: Womed | Partners: pro3dure
- ICU COVID-19 ventilator valves | Tech lead: 3D Systems | End user: Lonati | Partners: Isinnova
- Lattice dental implant bar | Tech lead: Renishaw | End user: ADEISS | Partners: Schulich School, Western University
- NHS Knee Alignment Device | Tech lead: Ricoh 3D | End user: ORLAU | Partners: HP
- Personalised Anticancer Polypills | Tech lead: FabRx | End user: Institut Gustave Roussy
- SKOP Stethoscope | Tech lead: Nexa3D | End user: WeMed | Partners: Third; Henkel
TCT Industrial Product Application Award
- ASRS Custom parts trays | Tech lead: 3D Platform; BCN3D | End user: Applied Cobotics
- Bee Hero Smart Hives | Tech lead: Shapeways | End user: Bee Hero
- C-Block | Tech lead: COLD PAD | End user: EDF | Partners: ARKEMA; ERPRO
- Ice Cream Extrusion Nozzle | Tech lead: Teknologisk Institut | End user: Tetra Pak
- Modular Grooving System | Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Burgmaier AM | Partners: ZCC Cutting Tools
- Modular Mold Set | Carbon; Nexa3D | End user: PepsiCo | Partners: Blow Moulding Technologies; Plastic Technologies Inc
- Scaffold Coupler | Tech lead: Luma-ID | End user: Structemp
TCT Materials Award
- 4Degra | Tech lead: 4D Biomaterials | Partners: University of Birmingham
- 6K Additive refractory powders | Tech lead: 6K Additive | End user: Quadrus
- Equispheres Aluminium Powder | Tech lead: Equispheres | End user: Aconity3D
- Fortify TCDR | Tech lead: Fortify
- Helios PEEK 2005 | Tech lead: Roboze
- Specialis | Tech lead: Rosswag Engineering
TCT Post-Processing Award
- CCP-2 – Clean, Color, Polish | Tech lead: AM Efficiency
- CFIP Technology | Tech lead: Reinforce3D | End user: Airbus; Delbella; Asics; HP | Partners: Eurocat; BeAble Capital
- MARS 03 + STAR 02 | Tech lead: FerroECOBlast
- SFP770 – Automated depowdering | Tech lead: Solukon
- E-Blast surface finishing | Tech lead: GPAInnova
TCT Software Award
- Artec Studio 16 | Tech lead: Artec 3D
- Carbon Design Engine | Tech lead: Carbon
- ELISE | Tech lead: ELISE | End user: EDAG Engineering
- Fixie | Tech lead: Fixie
- SmartSlice | Tech lead: Teton Simulation
- TOffeeAM | Tech lead: TOffeeAM | End user: Rolls Royce
TCT Transport Application Award
- Automotive after-market components | Tech lead: Aira Technology | End user: Induction Technology Group
- Chaos Ultracar – Ceramic Piston | Tech lead: XJet | End user: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive | Partners: Lino 3D
- Lightweighted Brake Manifold | Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Wabtec
- VW Tiguan tooling nozzle | Tech lead: Additive Industries | End user: Volkswagen
