Finalists for TCT Awards 2022 revealed

The TCT Group has announced the finalists for the 2022 TCT Awards, with the likes of Volkswagen, PepsiCO, Safran and Tetra Pak all in contention.

Winners within the 11 categories will be recognised on the evening of June 8th during a formal awards ceremony hosted by television presenter and tech enthusiast Jason Bradbury at Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Other highlights of the evening include the latest inductions into the TCT Hall of Fame and the TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award.

TCT Awards celebrates the world’s leading innovations and innovators within the 3D printing and additive manufacturing space. The ceremony will acknowledge the efforts of the industry’s leading hardware, software, materials and post-processing suppliers, as well as users of additive manufacturing in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare and more.

Award winners will be selected by the esteemed TCT Expert Advisory Board, which is made up of a host of 3D printing technology and industry experts.

The black-tie event will take place on the middle evening of the UK’s leading additive manufacturing trade show, TCT 3Sixty, at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole – just a short walk from the NEC Arena. If you wish to join us in recognising the best 3D printing technologies and applications of the last few years, book your tickets here. For more information on TCT Awards, visit: www.tctawards.com

A full list of the TCT Award categories and 2022 finalists follows. Due to the postponement of the TCT Awards in 2020 and 2021 – owed to the COVID-19 pandemic – projects dating back to 2019 have been considered.

TCT Aerospace Application Award

AlbaPod v2 deployer | Tech lead: CRP Technology | End user: Alba Orbital

| Tech lead: CRP Technology | End user: Alba Orbital Avionics Heat Exchanger | Tech lead: EOS | End user: Advanced Engineering Solutions

| Tech lead: EOS | End user: Advanced Engineering Solutions Safran BizJet Landing Gear | Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Safran

TCT Consumer Product Award – sponsored by Laser Lines

Blackland Razors – The Era | Tech lead: 3DEO | End user: Blackland Razors

| Tech lead: 3DEO | End user: Blackland Razors Cobra Golf Putter | Tech lead: HP | End user: Cobra Golf | Partners: Parmatech

| Tech lead: HP | End user: Cobra Golf | Partners: Parmatech Mishima Lounge Chair | Tech lead: AREVO | End user: Mishima

| Tech lead: AREVO | End user: Mishima Superstrata Bike | Tech lead: AREVO | End user: Superstrata

TCT Creative Application Award

Garuda Acoustic Sculpture | Tech lead: FIT | End user: Peter Lang

| Tech lead: FIT | End user: Peter Lang Gravity Industries eSuit | Tech lead: Ricoh 3D | End user: Gravity Industries

| Tech lead: Ricoh 3D | End user: Gravity Industries HeartBeatDress | Tech lead: Shapeways | End user: Anouk Wipprecht | Partners: Swarovski; BIOPAC

| Tech lead: Shapeways | End user: Anouk Wipprecht | Partners: Swarovski; BIOPAC Imaginarium Diamond Ring | Tech lead: Imaginarium | End user: The Diamond Store by Chandubl | Partners: Rapidshape

| Tech lead: Imaginarium | End user: The Diamond Store by Chandubl | Partners: Rapidshape LEGO_Go-Kart | Tech lead: Polymaker | End user: Matt Denton

| Tech lead: Polymaker | End user: Matt Denton Phygital Icon | Tech lead: Stratasys | End user: BMW | Partners: nTopology

TCT Hardware Award – Non-polymer systems

AL3D-METAL | Tech lead: AlphaLaser

| Tech lead: AlphaLaser Dual Wire LMD | Tech lead: Meltio

| Tech lead: Meltio Forust | Tech lead: Desktop Metal

| Tech lead: Desktop Metal MASSIVIT 10000 | Tech lead: Massivit 3D

| Tech lead: Massivit 3D MetalFABG2 | Tech lead: Additive Industries

| Tech lead: Additive Industries NXG XII 600 | Tech lead: SLM Solutions

| Tech lead: SLM Solutions REAL DED Head | Tech lead: Prima Additive

| Tech lead: Prima Additive RoboWAAM | Tech lead: WAAM3D

TCT Hardware Award – Polymer systems

Cerion | Tech lead: Cubicure

| Tech lead: Cubicure Digital Composite Manufacturing | Tech lead: Fortify

| Tech lead: Fortify E3D Revo | Tech lead: E3D

| Tech lead: E3D Form 3+ | Tech lead: Formlabs

| Tech lead: Formlabs H350 – SAF Technology | Tech lead: Stratasys

| Tech lead: Stratasys Hybrid Photosynthesis | Tech lead: Axtra3D

| Tech lead: Axtra3D LSAM Auto Temperature Monitor | Tech lead: Thermwood

| Tech lead: Thermwood microArch S230 | Tech lead: Boston Micro Fabrication

| Tech lead: Boston Micro Fabrication Pulsar Extruder | Tech lead: Dyze Design

| Tech lead: Dyze Design XiP | Tech lead: Nexa3D

TCT Healthcare Application Award - sponsored by Apium

ABCD reconstructive solutions | Tech lead: Apium Additie | End user: Lucid Implants | Partners: Dassault Systèmes

| Tech lead: Apium Additie | End user: Lucid Implants | Partners: Dassault Systèmes Equinoxe Stemless Humeral Cage | Tech lead: 3D Systems | End user: Exactech

| Tech lead: 3D Systems | End user: Exactech Hemocompatible applicator for cancer treatment | Tech lead: BURMS | End user: Womed | Partners: pro3dure

| Tech lead: BURMS | End user: Womed | Partners: pro3dure ICU COVID-19 ventilator valves | Tech lead: 3D Systems | End user: Lonati | Partners: Isinnova

| Tech lead: 3D Systems | End user: Lonati | Partners: Isinnova Lattice dental implant bar | Tech lead: Renishaw | End user: ADEISS | Partners: Schulich School, Western University

| Tech lead: Renishaw | End user: ADEISS | Partners: Schulich School, Western University NHS Knee Alignment Device | Tech lead: Ricoh 3D | End user: ORLAU | Partners: HP

| Tech lead: Ricoh 3D | End user: ORLAU | Partners: HP Personalised Anticancer Polypills | Tech lead: FabRx | End user: Institut Gustave Roussy

| Tech lead: FabRx | End user: Institut Gustave Roussy SKOP Stethoscope | Tech lead: Nexa3D | End user: WeMed | Partners: Third; Henkel

TCT Industrial Product Application Award

ASRS Custom parts trays | Tech lead: 3D Platform; BCN3D | End user: Applied Cobotics

| Tech lead: 3D Platform; BCN3D | End user: Applied Cobotics Bee Hero Smart Hives | Tech lead: Shapeways | End user: Bee Hero

| Tech lead: Shapeways | End user: Bee Hero C-Block | Tech lead: COLD PAD | End user: EDF | Partners: ARKEMA; ERPRO

| Tech lead: COLD PAD | End user: EDF | Partners: ARKEMA; ERPRO Ice Cream Extrusion Nozzle | Tech lead: Teknologisk Institut | End user: Tetra Pak

| Tech lead: Teknologisk Institut | End user: Tetra Pak Modular Grooving System | Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Burgmaier AM | Partners: ZCC Cutting Tools

| Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Burgmaier AM | Partners: ZCC Cutting Tools Modular Mold Set | Carbon; Nexa3D | End user: PepsiCo | Partners: Blow Moulding Technologies; Plastic Technologies Inc

| Carbon; Nexa3D | End user: PepsiCo | Partners: Blow Moulding Technologies; Plastic Technologies Inc Scaffold Coupler | Tech lead: Luma-ID | End user: Structemp

TCT Materials Award

4Degra | Tech lead: 4D Biomaterials | Partners: University of Birmingham

| Tech lead: 4D Biomaterials | Partners: University of Birmingham 6K Additive refractory powders | Tech lead: 6K Additive | End user: Quadrus

| Tech lead: 6K Additive | End user: Quadrus Equispheres Aluminium Powder | Tech lead: Equispheres | End user: Aconity3D

| Tech lead: Equispheres | End user: Aconity3D Fortify TCDR | Tech lead: Fortify

| Tech lead: Fortify Helios PEEK 2005 | Tech lead: Roboze

| Tech lead: Roboze Specialis | Tech lead: Rosswag Engineering

TCT Post-Processing Award

CCP-2 – Clean, Color, Polish | Tech lead: AM Efficiency

– Clean, Color, Polish | Tech lead: AM Efficiency CFIP Technology | Tech lead: Reinforce3D | End user: Airbus; Delbella; Asics; HP | Partners: Eurocat; BeAble Capital

| Tech lead: Reinforce3D | End user: Airbus; Delbella; Asics; HP | Partners: Eurocat; BeAble Capital MARS 03 + STAR 02 | Tech lead: FerroECOBlast

| Tech lead: FerroECOBlast SFP770 – Automated depowdering | Tech lead: Solukon

| Tech lead: Solukon E-Blast surface finishing | Tech lead: GPAInnova

TCT Software Award

Artec Studio 16 | Tech lead: Artec 3D

| Tech lead: Artec 3D Carbon Design Engine | Tech lead: Carbon

| Tech lead: Carbon ELISE | Tech lead: ELISE | End user: EDAG Engineering

| Tech lead: ELISE | End user: EDAG Engineering Fixie | Tech lead: Fixie

| Tech lead: Fixie SmartSlice | Tech lead: Teton Simulation

| Tech lead: Teton Simulation TOffeeAM | Tech lead: TOffeeAM | End user: Rolls Royce

TCT Transport Application Award

Automotive after-market components | Tech lead: Aira Technology | End user: Induction Technology Group

| Tech lead: Aira Technology | End user: Induction Technology Group Chaos Ultracar – Ceramic Piston | Tech lead: XJet | End user: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive | Partners: Lino 3D

| Tech lead: XJet | End user: Spyros Panopoulos Automotive | Partners: Lino 3D Lightweighted Brake Manifold | Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Wabtec

| Tech lead: SLM Solutions | End user: Wabtec VW Tiguan tooling nozzle | Tech lead: Additive Industries | End user: Volkswagen

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.