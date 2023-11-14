FKM Sintertechnik to install Voxeljet VX1000 High Speed Sintering system

× Expand Voxeljet

3D printing service provider FKM Sintertechnik has joined the Voxeljet VX1000 High Speed Sintering (HSS) beta programme, with the machine set to be installed in Q2 2024.

FKM Sintertechnik will integrate the VX1000 HSS platform into its production facility, with the company also installing the compact VX200 HSS 3D printer to train staff.

Upon installation, the VX1000 will supplement the 40+ 3D printing systems that FKM Sintertechnik already runs. The VX1000 has been designed for the production of parts, with a build envelope of 1000 x 540 x 180 mm allowing the printing large-format components and larger volumes of small parts. The machine is also said to have printing rates of up to 7,300 cm3/h and is compatible with polyamide 12/nylon materials.

"Our broad customer portfolio requires maximum flexibility in production," commented Jürgen Blöcher, Managing Director of FKM Sintertechnik GmbH. "We have been closely monitoring the development of HSS technology, and thanks to the VX1000 HSS, we will soon own a system that meets our requirements for flexibility and cost-effectiveness in equal measure. The VX1000 HSS’s higher productivity, combined with a lower powder refresh rate compared to SLS systems, will position FKM to deliver decisive economic advantages while allowing us to print a wide variety of parts in one job with maximum flexibility.”

"We are pleased to have FKM as a partner. As an early adopter of additive manufacturing, FKM’s expertise in polymer printing will be enhanced with the use of the VX1000 HSS,” added Rudolf Franz, COO of Voxeljet AG. “Our large-format printer will provide users like FKM with significant cost advantages over other powder bed-based processes available on the market today. Our open-source approach also contributes to this."