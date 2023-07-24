Flame retardant 3D printing filament with railway certification launched on Zortrax Endureal

× Expand Zortrax PPSU train ventilation component

Zortrax has announced that its Endureal industrial 3D printer is now compatible with a flame-retardant BASF Ultrafuse PPSU filament certified for use in the railway industry. Zortrax says that PPSU performs well in extreme thermal conditions, as well as exhibiting resistance to fire and chemicals, making it also suitable for hydraulic and aerospace applications.

Zortrax says that this is the latest “advanced polymer” to join the range of materials available on the Endureal, and has been launched within a long-term collaboration with BASF Forward AM.

The portfolio of materials currently available on the Zortrax Endureal includes ABS, ULTRAT, BASF Ultrafuse PC/ABS FR, in addition to metallic powder filaments and high-performance polymers such as PEEK, PEI and PAEK. The system also supports advanced filaments with flame retardant properties such as Z-PEI 9085 and Nanovia PC-ABS V0.

The Ultrafuse PPSU filament complies with the EN 45545-2 railway classification, and has been approved for use in the manufacturing of rail vehicles operating on both the surface and underground according to Zortrax. The material also complies with the UL 94 norm and has a V0 rating. This means that end-use components 3D printed with Ultrafuse PPSU minimise the risk of spreading fire in vehicles in case of an emergency.

Daniel Dudenko, Senior 3D Printing Tester in the R&D Department at Zortrax said: “BASF Ultrafuse PPSU is a high-performance material developed by BASF Forward AM specifically for extrusion-based 3D printing in railroad applications. This 3D printing filament passed numerous fire tests in line with the European railway standard (EN 45545-2), ensuring it is safe to manufacture such components as air ducts on locomotives, flaps, grilles, or streamlining parts. These all can be successfully 3D printed on Zortrax Endureal with PPSU, provided the filament is dried properly before use, and the printer’s build platform is covered with Magigoo HT adhesive.”

Zortrax also highlights that the newly introduced material maintains its properties and geometry when exposed to high temperatures and steam. Ultrafuse PPSU shows high resistance to oils, fluorine, coolants, lubricants, and fuels according to Zortrax, making it useful in aerospace, hydraulic, and mechanical applications.

Earlier in 2023, Zortrax made its M300 Dual 3D printer the second system in its portfolio after the Endureal to offer metal 3D printing capabilities.