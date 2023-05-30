Zortrax launches metal capabilities for desktop M300 Dual 3D printer

× Expand Zortrax BASF Zortrax Full Metal package Kit

Zortrax has announced the introduction of a metal 3D printing solution for its desktop M300 Dual 3D printer. The industrial-grade large workspace machine, which works in both single and dual-extrusion modes, is the second Zortrax product after the Endureal to gain this feature.

Zortrax M300 Dual is compatible with a range of materials including economical filaments and flexible materials, nylon, as well as specialised carbon and glass reinforced polymers for advanced technical applications. The range of materials is expanded with two kits: Zortrax Full Metal Package 316L and Zortrax Full Metal Package 17-4 PH. Both packages include metal-polymer filaments by BASF Forward AM; BASF Ultrafuse 316L and BASF Ultrafuse 17-4.

Zortrax M300 Dual is a versatile desktop 3D printer which supports filaments such as standard ABS or PLA-based materials, flexible filaments, through advanced composites reinforced with either glass or carbon fibre like BASF Ultrafuse PPGF 30 or BASF Ultrafuse PAHT CF15 to nylon or nylon-based materials.

The printing profiles available in Z-SUITE software for the M300 Dual include filaments made by brands such as BASF Forward AM, Nanovia, KIMYA or 3DxTech. The company says this allows the M300 Dual to work with ‘nearly all filaments imaginable’ and deal with a variety of applications in ‘most’ industries.

“Zortrax M300 Dual is a truly universal machine, which combines a large workspace, single and dual-extrusion modes, intuitive interface, and a very wide range of ready-to-use, calibrated material profiles. We’re now adding an option of metal 3D printing to this desktop printer with two comprehensive sets: Zortrax Full Metal Package 316L and Zortrax Full Metal Package 17-4 PH, encompassing everything that’s necessary to start metal 3D printing and to ensure fully functional metal parts, which exhibit the properties of steel,” said Michał Siemaszko, Head of Research and Development Department at Zortrax.

Both the metal packages include BASF Ultrafuse Support Layer, a support material, ensuring the desired geometry of the printed parts during the 3D printing and post processing stages, Magigoo Pro Metal adhesive to provide adhesion during painting and easy removal of the printed part, an extra hotend module for the 3D printer, an adapter with a PTFE tube, and a voucher for post processing at Elnik Systems, a partner of BASF based in Germany, where 3D prints undergo sintering and debinding processes to achieve the properties of steel.

The introduction of the new metal 3D printing option for the M300 Dual is accompanied by several improvements to the Z-SUITE slicer in BETA version 3.2.0 according to the company. Zortrax says the latest update makes its software more aligned with the needs of the 3D printers; user base and the nature of two-stage post processing that turns ‘green’ parts into steel.

Ewa Piórkowska, R&D Software Project Manager at Zortrax said: “The latest version of Z-SUITE BETA features a set of improvements in printing with metallic powder filaments. A new gyroid infill enables printing metal models with 60% to 90% infill. Another change enhances the way in which support structures are printed with BASF Ultrafuse Support Layer. Here, supports are divided into smaller blocks along all axes and narrowed down towards the bottom. All this makes supports placed in the areas that are difficult to reach easier to remove and reduces their footprint on the model.”

Also in May 2023 Zortrax launched a free 'speed mode' feature for its desktop 3D printers.