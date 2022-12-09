Formlabs aligns with Xerox's FITTLE financing business to provide new purchasing options for 3D printing hardware

Formlabs has announced a partnership with FITTLE, the equipment financing business of Xerox Holdings Corporation, to make its 3D printing equipment more accessible to users.

FITTLE is designed to help businesses secure financing for IT services, software, audio visual and security hardware, 3D printing equipment and other office equipment. Formlabs believes aligning with FITTLE and its range of financing options - which include bundled billing for support, supplies and maintenance - will make its 3D printing hardware more affordable.

With the support of FITTLE’s financing offerings, Formlabs is confident it will further support companies in the preservation of their cash flows through flexible means while expanding access to its professional Stereolithography and Selective Laser Sintering 3D printers. Customers, such as 1:10 Red Shop, have already begun harnessing the new financing options. 1:10 Red Shop purchased three Fuse SLS printers to support the production of parts and accessories for scale model RC cars.

“FITTLE’s continued investment in groundbreaking technology enables us to quickly build, deploy and manage innovative financing solutions to meet our partners’ specific needs,” commented Nicole Torraco, President, FITTLE. “We look forward to our partnership with Formlabs as we help support their growth in new markets around the world.”

“We’re excited to partner with FITTLE to make Formlabs 3D printers even more accessible to users across North America,” added Luke Winston, Formlabs Chief Business Officer. “Xerox is a trusted brand that makes the leasing process simple and affordable to enable more engineers, designers and manufacturers to integrate Formlabs’ industry-leading technology into their workflows.”

