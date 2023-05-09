Formlabs announces new Flame Retardant Resin, Build Platform 2L, and 3MF file support at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Formlabs Examples of parts printed with the new resin

At RAPID + TCT 2023, Formlabs announced the release of its first Flame Retardant Resin (FR Resin) for Form 3 series 3D printers, its new Build Platform 2L with Quick Release Technology for the Form 3L and Form 3BL and PreForm support for 3MF files.

The Flame Retardant Resin is Formlabs’ first UL 94 V-0 certified resin and first self-extinguishing material, developed for transportation, aviation, manufacturing, electronics, and aerospace industries. The Build Platform 2L enables Form 3L/3BL users to produce parts with the same post processing used on the Form 3 and 3B+ since the launch of the first Build Platform 2 in 2022.

Formlabs says that adding 3MF support to PreForm allows for smaller file sizes and the storage of multiple models in one file, among other benefits. The company says that the three new offerings open up more possibilities for “anyone to make anything” with Formlabs 3D printers.

“We are excited to deliver new options our users have been asking for, while expanding production possibilities for customers in new industries,” said Dávid Lakatos, Chief Product Officer at Formlabs. “With the Build Platform 2L, we are enabling Form 3L and 3BL users to print in ways they weren’t able to before, and with our first ever Flame Retardant Resin, we are opening up 3D printing to industries such as aviation and transportation that must adhere to product regulations and certifications for flame retardancy. Lastly, by enabling PreForm our free file preparation software, to support 3MF files, we are making it easier than ever for users to turn their designs into physical products.”

The company says that Flame Retardant Resin is useful for the creation of stiff, creep resistant and functional plastic parts that can perform well long-term in high temperature environments. Formlabs says this makes it ideal for parts for airplanes, automobiles, railway interior parts, protective and internal consumer electronics components, custom jigs, fixtures, and replacement parts for industrial environments.

FR Resin is UL 94 V-0 and FAR25.853(a) certified with favourable flame, smoke, and toxicity (FST) ratings according to Formlabs.

“Being able to get a 3D printed part that truly mimics a thermoplastic, finishes well, has fine feature details, and behaves mechanically similar to moulded parts is a huge benefit and time saver,” said Tony Parker, Principal at Avance Design. “With Flame Retardant Resin we can go from CAD design to finished part without the additional work we had to do with other methods.”

× Expand Formlabs Build Platform 2L

Build Platform 2L is Formlabs’ new build platform for the Form 3L and Form 3BL 3D printers with patented Quick Release Technology. The company says that by printing directly onto the platform without supports, users can save on material costs and post-process prints faster.

Siemens Energy Orlando Innovation Campus (OIC), a user of Formlabs technology, is using the Form 3L and Build Platform 2L to print large mould inserts directly on the build platform, which the company claims was not possible until now.

Matthew Deutsch, Additive Manufacturing Technician at Siemens Energy OIC said: “We’re able to print full kilogram parts all at one time and flex them off the plate with no supports, and we couldn’t do that before, the only other option was machining the mould inserts. The wait was worth it. With mould inserts, we can print and then start pumping out injection moulded plastic parts within 24 hours. This is a genesis for the entire industry.”